Joe Walsh on Eagles Final Tour: “We’re Gonna Play Until We Can’t”

Joe Walsh is opening up about the Eagles’ upcoming final tour. On Friday (July 7), the iconic band revealed that they’re set to embark on The Eagles The Long Goodbye Final Tour in 2023. Though some of the current band members, including Walsh, Don Henley, and Timothy B. Schmit, are past the age of 70, they do foresee touring for the next couple of years to ensure that fans have ample opportunity to see them live for the last time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We’re in our seventies, and we recognize that we can’t do this forever,” Walsh told Variety at Ringo Starr’s 83rd birthday party on July 7. The longtime Eagles guitarist says the band is emphasizing quality over quantity with the upcoming shows and plans to keep performing as long as fans keep showing up.

“I think people like BB King set an example, which is, there’s no reason to stop unless you can’t do it,” he said. “And so we’re just announcing that we’re gonna just focus on playing quality shows and slow it down a little bit. And we’re gonna play until we can’t, or play until nobody comes, whichever comes first. But they’re still coming, so why stop? That’s the only thing we know how to do.”

The Eagles’ tour begins on September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and currently has dates scheduled through November 14 at Rupp Arenanergy Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The band will continue to announce more shows as dates are set.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals, and setbacks of many kinds,” the band shared in a collective statement. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long-run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 14).

The Eagles The Long Goodbye Final Tour Dates 2023:

Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arenanergy Center

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing