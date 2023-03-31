10 Favorite ’90s Underground Rap Deep Cuts

Ask anyone. The 1990s were the Golden Age of hip-hop. The sweet spot where modern technology met the genre’s classic tenets.

There were so many deep cuts on albums from both well-known and lesser-known artists. Whether talking about groups like the Roots, Jurassic 5, or solo artists like a young Common Sense and DJ Shadow, there was a great deal of standout music to choose from.

Here, we are diving into 10 of the best ’90s Underground Rap Deep Cuts.

1. “Secret Wars,” The Last Emperor

“Secret Wars,” from the Philadelpha-born rapper, may be the best rap song concept ever. The 1997 song pits famous rappers against iconic Marvel superhero comic characters. KRS-One versus Professor X. Redman versus the Hulk. It goes on.

2. “San Francisco Nights,” People Under the Stairs

“San Francisco Nights” is featured on the 1998 album, The Next Step, by the Los Angeles-born hip-hop group.

3. “93 ’til Infinity,” Souls of Mischief

Featured on the 1993 album of the same name by the Oakland-born group.

4. “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.),” Pete Rock & CL Smooth

“They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)” is lead single from the New York City group’s debut album Mecca and the Soul Brother, released in 1992

5. “The 6th Sense,” Common Sense

Recorded in 1999, “The 6th Sense” was the lead single from the Chicago-born rapper’s album Like Water for Chocolate.

6. “Concrete Schoolyard,” Jurassic 5

“Concrete Schoolyard” is featured on the L.A. rap collective’s self-titled album from 1998. This is c-l-a-s-s-i-c.

7. “Organ Donor,” DJ Shadow

From one of the greatest DJ albums of all time, Endtroducing…, the 1996 song, “Organ Donor” was the catchy track that helped break DJ Shadow.

8. “Work the Angles,” Dilated Peoples

Recorded in 1999, “Work the Angles” comes from the L.A. group’s self-titled album.

9. “Super Bowl Sundae,” Ozomatli

The best song to play the morning of the Super Bowl or just when you’re about to eat a lot of ice cream, “Super Bowl Sundae” comes from the 1998 self-titled album from Ozomatli.

10. “Passin’ Me By,” The Pharcyde

“Passin’ Me By” is hip-hop bliss. It was also the second single released from the group’s 1992 debut LP, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images