Top 10 De La Soul Songs

Trugoy the Dove, a co-founder and one-third of the legendary rap group De La Soul, has died. The Long Island, New York, native, whose born name was David Jude Jolicoeur, was 54.

The hip-hop trio, which formed in 1988, is known for bridging jazz and rap music. Trugoy is survived by his bandmates Posdnuos and Maseo. The three lyricists formed the group in high school. Their 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, remains an influential LP today.

In the wake of the tragic news, American Songwriter highlights the top 10 songs of the historic group. They often leaned towards positivity in their songs, so here, let’s do the same.

1. “The Magic Number”

From the trio’s debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, this song samples the famous Schoolhouse Rock song, “Three is the Magic Number.” It’s an all-time smile-inducing track.

2. “Eye Know”

Also from the trio’s 1989 album, this song peaked at No. 14 on the U.K. singles chart. The upbeat love song even features a sample from Otis Redding.

3. “Oooh”

The first single from the group’s fifth album, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump, “Oooh” dropped in 2000. The song also features the bombastic New Jersey rapper Redman.

4. “Me, Myself and I”

Another from the group’s seminal 1989 album, 3 Feet High and Rising, this was the group’s only No. 1 on the U.S. R&B chart. It also hit the top spot on the U.S. Club Play chart.

5. “Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa“

Released in 1991 as a single from the group’s album, De La Soul Is Dead, this song tells the story of a fictional girl and her father who abuses her.

6. “Ego Trippin (Part II)”

Released in 1993, this song features the group’s signature flow combined with some jazz samples and epic vocals that make your ears perk as soon as the song comes on. Truly an example of the Golden Age of rap music.

7. “Stakes is High”

From the group’s 1996 album of the same name, this song talks about the deterioration in rap music. What once was a focus on beats and positive lyrics had now became East vs. West and a gun battle. This song attacks that mentality. On it, Trugoy raps: “I’m sick of bitches shakin’ asses / I’m sick of talkin’ about blunts / Sick of Versace glasses / Sick of slang / Sick of half-ass awards shows / Sick of name brand clothes…”

8. “Breakadawn“

Released in 1993 from the group’s album Buhloone Mindstate, this song samples Smokey Robinson and Michael Jackson.

9. “Hustle”

“Hustle” is featured on the 1996 compilation album, America is Dying Slowly. The project was a benefit album for AIDS and HIV awareness and prevention.

10. “Say No Go”

From the group’s seminal 1989 album, 3 Feet High and Rising, this song hit No. 18 on the U.K. charts. It samples the Hall & Oates song “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”

