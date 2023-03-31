ODESZA Announces Upcoming Summer Tour

Grammy-nominated electronic band ODESZA has announced an upcoming summer tour. The new dates come on the heels of headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Electric Forest.

The 19-date tour kicks off on June 14 in Montreal, making stops in San Diego, Columbus, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and more. The band will be supported by Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan on select dates.

“We’re grabbing the band, jumping on the bus and joining @odesza on tour later this year,” Moses shared on Twitter. “We’re stoked! Pre-sale this Wednesday at 10 AM Local. Tickets are on sale Friday. Sign up for pre-sale access at the link here: http://odesza.com/#tour.”

Ticket general sale will begin Friday (March 31) at 10 a.m. local time, HERE.

ODESZA was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the most recent Grammy Awards, losing to Beyonce, who set a record for the most Grammy wins for an artist in history.

The group was recently announced as a headliner at the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival, writing on Twitter, “5 years since we’ve played Lollapalooza, See you soon Chicago!”

Fans can see the full list of upcoming ODESZA 2023 tour dates below.

THE LAST GOODBYE 2023



Pre-sale begins this Wednesday, sign up for early access: https://t.co/VkyaYpkvx6 pic.twitter.com/PidLWhgfkh — ODESZA (@odesza) March 27, 2023

FULL ODESZA 2023 TOUR DATES

June 14 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell + #

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre @ = # ~

Aug 30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center * ^ #

Sept 1 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater * ^ #

Sept 2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake * ^ #

Sept 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center * ^ #

Sept 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 12 – Bristol, VA – Jiffy Lube Live * ^ #

Sept 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion * ^ #

Sept 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center @ ^ #

Sept 20 – Palms Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena * ^ #

Sept 29 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 30 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl * ^ # ~

Oct 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center * ^ #

Oct 6 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^ #

Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center * ^ #

Oct 13 – Kansas City, MO – T Mobile Center % ^ #

Oct 19 – Mexico City, MX – Sports Palace * ^ #

* Bob Moses

@ Bonobo (DJ set)

% Big Boi

^ TOKiMONSTA

= Drama

+ Neil Frances

# QRTR & Olan

~ Not a Live Nation Date

ODESZA 2023 FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES

June 10 – Governors Ball – New York, NY

June 17 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 22 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

Aug 3-6 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 11-13 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA

Photo by Tonje Thilesen / Shore Fire Media