Tyga Says Lil Wayne and Eminem Are “Best Rappers of All Time”

Along with acts like Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and whoever else others may argue, Lil Wayne and Eminem are surely the best rappers of this millennium. However, even when including icons of past decades, Tyga insists that they still triumph over everyone else.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old rapper sent out a handful of tweets praising some of his contemporaries. In the first of these tweets, he declared Wayne and Em to be the GOATs. Along with this, he included the rap categories they dominate, such as lyrics, presentation, and cultural impact.

“Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time!” he wrote. “Lyrical word play, delivery, flow, pockets, originality, raw, intentional, clarity, generational influence.”

Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time! Lyrical word play , delivery, flow ,pockets, originality , raw, intentional , clarity, generational influence. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 24, 2023

Although he has never collaborated with Eminem, Tyga has worked with Wayne on multiple hits. Songs like “Faded,” “Act Ghetto,” “500 Degrees,” and “Loyal” with Chris Brown all demonstrate an impeccable chemistry between Tyga and Lil Wayne, who runs the label Young Money Entertainment to which Tyga is signed.

The following two tweets saw Tyga show love to great female rappers. Not even considering any other option, he asserted that Nicki Minaj is, without a doubt, the best woman in the genre ever.

“Nicki is the best female rapper of all time no one comes close!” he said. “World play, punchlines, delivery, pockets, beat selection, creativity. Inflections.”

Much like his relationship with Wayne, Tyga has worked with Minaj multiple times in his career. “Muthaf**ka Up” in 2012, “Senile” in 2014 with Lil Wayne, and “Dip” in 2018 all proved the versatility and mainstream appeal of both Tyga and Nicki.

Nicki is the best female rapper of all time no one comes close! World play , punchlines , delivery, pockets , beat selection, creativity. Inflictions. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 29, 2023

Doja is a really good rapper too.. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 29, 2023

Lastly, the Compton, California, emcee gave a final compliment to Doja Cat, who is currently one of the most beloved singer-rappers in the world. Tweeting “Doja is a really good rapper too,” Tyga’s many years in the business certainly qualify him to give stamps of approval such as this. In fact, he played a role in one of Doja’s most successful songs of her career, hopping on the “Juicy” remix in 2019. Additionally, the two joined forces for “Freaky Deaky” in 2022.

