10 Influential Pop Artists and Their Signature Songs

There are pop singers, and then there are pop icons of modern music who are so influential to the genre you can’t ignore their presence. These superstars have produced hit after hit over their careers. But among all the accolades, just one song can stand out enough to be their signature. Check out these 10 influential pop artists and the songs that best represent who they are.

1. Mariah Carey — “Hero“

It’s hard to choose Mariah Carey‘s signature song. The pop icon has had many hits over her career thanks to her powerful voice and five-octave range. Her 1993 hit “Hero” became one of her early chart-toppers and is at least one of her signature songs, but amazingly, Carey initially wrote it for Gloria Estefan. She has performed the song for two American presidents, including at President Obama’s inaugural ball in 2008.

2. Backstreet Boys — “I Want It That Way“

The Backstreet Boys were one of the leading groups driving the late-1990s resurgence of the boy band craze. Their 1999 song “I Want It That Way” has become their most famous track; it was nominated for three Grammy Awards and became a worldwide hit. The Backstreet Boys were highly influential to the sound of pop music at the turn of the 21st century, and songs like “I Want It That Way” helped define the genre.

3. Whitney Houston — “I Will Always Love You“

When you think of Whitney Houston, your mind probably goes to “I Will Always Love You.” Houston’s powerhouse ballad appeared as the final song in the 1992 film The Bodyguard, in which she played the lead. It’s become so intrinsically linked with Houston that it’s hard to imagine anyone else singing it. But “I Will Always Love You” was written and recorded by Dolly Parton nearly 20 years earlier. Houston adapted it into a soulful ballad, making it the record-breaking hit we know today.

4. Alicia Keys — “Fallin’“

Pop singer Alicia Keys has had a steady influence on pop music since 1994, when she was only 13. As a classical pianist, Keys has brought impressive skills to the pop scene, providing a musical complexity that wasn’t always a part of the genre. Though she’s had many hits, one of her most influential songs is “Fallin’.” Keys produced, recorded, and performed the track, bringing home three Grammy Awards and a nod as one of the year’s most influential artists.

5. Cyndi Lauper — “Girls Just Want to Have Fun“

Cyndi Lauper was influential on the 1980s pop scene for many reasons. Songs such as 1983’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” made her a feminist icon, promoting freedom and self-expression. The song was initially recorded in 1979 from a male perspective, but Lauper flipped the script and turned it into a celebratory piece about womanhood. With her unapologetic style and musical talent, Lauper embodied the modern woman who answered only to herself.

6. Rihanna — “Umbrella“

Rihanna was a new artist in the late 2000s with two hits under her belt, “Pon de Replay” and “SOS.” In 2007, she released “Umbrella,” the song that propelled her to superstardom and placed her among the greats. It was a worldwide success and received three Grammy nominations, winning one. Rihanna’s ability to captivate the world with a fairly simple song showed that she was a true powerhouse, a reputation she has upheld to this day.

7. Beyoncé — “Single Ladies“

Beyoncé has been a remarkable artist since she performed with Destiny’s Child, but these days, she’s gone from phenomenal to phenomenon. Her 2008 song “Single Ladies” was one of her first steps toward icon status. The song allowed Beyoncé to display all her talents—singing, dancing, and live performance—while the song served as a celebratory rallying cry for women. “Single Ladies” won three Grammy Awards, becoming one of Beyoncé’s essential songs.

*NSYNC‘s 2000 hit “Bye Bye Bye” might be the catchiest breakup song you’ve ever heard. The punchy, danceable track swept the globe, receiving two Grammy nominations and sparking a dance trend. It was a peak moment in an already extraordinarily successful run. *NSYNC had become an instant hit in the mid-1990s and enjoyed success until their breakup in 2004. They set the stage for pop groups in the new century, with “Bye Bye Bye” being one of their most influential tracks.

9. Madonna — “Like a Virgin“

Choosing a single Madonna song as her signature is a monumental task. The pop icon has had so many hits that her career was revolutionary for modern pop music. But one of the most influential was “Like a Virgin,” which appeared as the title track of her 1984 album of the same name. The song marked Madonna’s first No. 1 hit and established her style of combining elements of religion, culture, gender politics, and other commentary into her music. Decades later, few songs are so quintessentially Madonna.

10. Kylie Minogue — “Can’t Get You Out of My Head“

Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue has had a highly influential career, but one of her biggest songs was 2001’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” It combined pop, dance, techno, and nu-disco elements into a high-energy track that made waves worldwide. It was a significant career revitalizer for Minogue, who hadn’t had a chart-topping hit since the late 1980s. “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” proved that the singer would remain relevant in the new millennium.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images