Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Music Video Is a Cinematic Hellscape

In addition to dropping her fourth studio album, Scarlet, today (September 22), Doja Cat also released a music video for her song “Agora Hills.” The song is the ninth track on Doja‘s latest album, and has already amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.

The highly stylized, mildly hellish video features Doja Cat in several unique outfits, hanging with friends at a dystopian mall setting, as well as sitting on a sign that says “Agora Hills.” The video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis & Doja Cat.

The lyrics to “Agora Hills'” chorus partially read, Kissin’ and hope they caught us (Ah) / Whether they like or not (Not) / I wanna show you off (Off) / I wanna show you off (Off) / I wanna brag about it (Yeah) / I wanna tie the knot (Knot).

On September 21, Doja responded to a comment on the social media platform X in which someone referred to Scarlet‘s cover art as “ugly.” “The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot. The two spiders signify conquering your fear,” Doja wrote. “None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.”

During a recent interview with ET, Doja revealed that the first three singles from Scarlet — “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red,” and “Demons” — are not a good telling of what to expect from the album as a whole. “These three songs came out. These were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music, and then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in 10 days,” Doja revealed. “That half is very different from the first half.”

Doja Cat will be embarking on the Scarlet tour from October 31 to December 13. Special guests during the tour include Doechii and Ice Spice. The “Say So” singer also performed at this year’s VMAs.

Check out the official tracklist for Scarlet below:

Paint The Town Red Demons Wet Vagina Fuck The Girls (FTG) Ouchies 97 Gun Go Off Agora Hills Can’t Wait Often Love Life Skull And Bones Attention Balut

Photo by Jacob Webster / Courtesy RCA Records