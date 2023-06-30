10 of the Best Bob Seger Lyrics

No one writes a song quite like Bob Seger. The heartland rocker just seems to have a way with words, having crafted a plethora of hard-driving hits that all possess the same magic. With the turn of a phrase, the artist can transport listeners to a place they may have never been and to a time that has long since gone.

While his trademark Midwestern sound and burly baritone set him apart, it’s his lyrics – reflective, hook-riddled, and rich in storytelling – that have made him a timeless listen.

1. I know it’s late, I know you’re weary / I know your plans don’t include me / Still here we are, both of us lonely / Longing for shelter from all that we see (“We’ve Got Tonight”)

The opening lines of Seger’s “We’ve Got Tonight” perfectly set the stage for a song about two strangers, both tired, lonely, and looking for affection, who seek comfort in one another. The piano-powered ballad tells the simple, yet relatable story not about “the one that got away,” but about “the one that will do for now.”

2. I’ve seen you smiling in the summer sun / I’ve seen your long hair flying when you run / I’ve made my mind up that it’s meant to be / Someday lady you’ll accomp’ny me (“You’ll Accomp’ny Me”)

The verse from the swelling rock hit “You’ll Accomp’ny Me” employs Seger’s brilliant use of imagery. The songwriter has a knack for capturing those often overlooked glimpses of life like smiles in the sun and hair in the wind and weaving them into the most beautiful moments.

3. Roll, roll me away, / I’m gonna roll me away tonight / Gotta keep rollin, gotta keep ridin’, / Keep searchin’ till I find what’s right (“Roll Me Away”)

Seger is also one for the universal theme. In his thundering “Roll Me Away,” a song about wrong turns and misdirections, he sings about constantly searching for something, chasing dreams and happiness. It’s a sentiment that resonates with listeners all over.

4. And sometimes even now, when I’m feeling lonely and beat / I drift back in time and I find my feet / Down on Mainstreet (“Mainstreet”)

Seger’s soft rock hit “Mainstreet” is another of his relatable tunes. While it is semi-autobiographical, reflecting on his adolescence in Michigan, the song comes to a close with him revisiting the bittersweet memories of his youth, something we all do from time to time when we find ourselves in need of that old spark.

5. ‘Cause I was born lonely down by the riverside / Learned to spin fortune wheels, and throw dice / And I was just thirteen when I had to leave home / Knew I couldn’t stick around, I had to roam (“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”)

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” is a Seger hit rife with his vivid storytelling style as he plays the part of a drifter. The song’s opening lines kick off the narrative of a hard-luck man on his way to never being tied down. While he normally utilizes lived experiences and blue-collar themes to craft his story songs, this tune takes a page from the rock canon in order to add to the long-told tale of the ramblin’ man.

6. She stood there bright as the sun on that California coast / He was a midwestern boy on his own / She looked at him with those soft eyes, so innocent and blue / He knew right then he was too far from home (“Hollywood Nights”)

The opening lines to the racing rock hit “Hollywood Nights” allow for another of Seger’s storytelling tunes to unfold. But the song is also an introspective one, contemplative as it narrates love’s complications between dueling characters, a California girl and a midwestern boy on his own.

7. Against the wind / I’m still runnin’ against the wind / I’m older now but still running / Against the wind (“Against The Wind”)

“Against The Wind” is among Seger’s most introspective hits, a reflective song that touches on a relationship against life’s up and downs. Playing like advice from an old friend, the song is a heart-tugger that deals with love, loss, and age all in a five-minute track.

8. You always said, the cards would never do you wrong / The trick you said was never play the game too long / A gambler’s share, the only risk that you would take / The only loss you could forsake / The only bluff you couldn’t fake (“Still The Same”)

The mid-tempo, piano-punctuated ballad “Still The Same” is a wise tune, beginning at first with admiration that slowly dissolves throughout the song, disappointment taking its place. The above lines from the opening verse set the stage for the holy gambler to soon fall from a lofty pedestal, a narrative that is rife with lessons learned.

9. Yeah the rafters will be ringing cause the beat’s so strong / The crowd will be swaying and singing along / And all you got to do is get in into the mix / If you need a fix / Come back baby / Rock and roll never forgets (“Rock And Roll Never Forgets”)

In his ode to rock and roll “Rock And Roll Never Forgets,” Seger uses simple, but assertive language to get his point across – no matter where you go or what you do, you can always find solace in the music.

10. We weren’t in love, oh no, far from it / We weren’t searchin’ for some pie in the sky summit / We were just young and restless and bored / Livin’ by the sword (“Night Moves”)

“Night Moves” is Seger’s ultimate trip down memory lane, reflecting on all of the possibilities of young love and the freedom that comes with your adolescence. The song is mesmerizing, nostalgic and sounds just the way youth feels.

