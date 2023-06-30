Diana Ross Gives Showstopping Performance at Radio City Music Hall

This past Thursday, Diana Ross performed at Radio City Music Hall and gave a showstopping performance at the age of 79. The New York City concert was sold out, with about 6,000 people in attendance.

The “I’m Coming Out” singer sounded as iconic as always, showing that she is still the powerhouse that was named “Female Entertainer of the Century” by Billboard in 1976. Ross even performed with zero backup vocalists on stage.

During the concert, Ross performed her hit song “Ain’t No Mountain High,” which was very well received at the show. She also played various songs by The Supremes, including “Love Child,” “Reflections,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Come See About Me.” The iconic performer also included several songs from The Wiz in her set, including “Ease on Down the Road” and “Home.”

Ross interacted quite a bit with the audience at the concert, saying, “You know I’m 79 years old, right? This is audience participation — not TV where you watch the screen.” She could also be heard telling her sound team, “I gotta get a better mix up here,” showing just what a mighty stage presence the singer still holds.

During the show, Ross discussed the making of her 2021 album Thank You, opening up about the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. She told the crowd, “I thought, ‘If I can’t get on the road – if you’re gonna stop me from going on the road and saying hello to you and visiting – then maybe I can go in the studio and record some new songs.

“We made this new album and the album is really dedicated to each and every one of you. It is about gratitude,” Ross continued. “The title of the album is Thank You. For me, I got a chance to really look at what is important in my life, and I noticed I needed very little to be happy: I just needed to be with you, I needed to make sure I was in good health. We all were in the same place thinking about our futures.”

Ross will be playing shows in the US two more times before she begins touring in Europe. On her website, it is claimed that there are “more dates to be added” to her tour.

(Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)