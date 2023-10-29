10 of the Best Jack Antonoff Quotes

Jack Antonoff is one of the most celebrated producers of the 21st century. His work spans genres and generations. Any artist hoping to make a hit-ridden record would hope to have Antonoff in their corner. Find 10 of the best quotes from the powerhouse producer, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s Four-Year Late No. 1 Hit “Cruel Summer”]

1. “Black and white creates a strange dreamscape that color never can.”

2. “I’ve worked so hard for so long, and everyone’s reaction has made me feel like… almost like they trust me, which is just a wonderful feeling. It pushes me to write things better and better.”

3. “In this business, it’s important to constantly do things that you don’t know how to do. I love touring and making records, but I’ve learned how to do that, so sometimes you just have to dive in and try it.”

4. “I’ve never really identified with the way a typical alpha male views women. It’s always an awkward forum for me to hang out with another guy and talk about girls because I can’t really find a way to fit in.”

5. “The only people playing the roles of classic rock stars are hip-hop artists, now. Kanye’s stage persona, the way he approaches making albums, and the way he wants to be better than everyone else? That’s reminiscent of Freddie Mercury. That’s reminiscent of The Beatles.”

6. “What sets ‘Some Nights‘ apart from anything we’ve ever done is the hip-hop influence. Not so much the actual sound of hip-hop, but more the vibrato and the artistry that comes with it. Right now, the artists that seem to be pushing to be the greatest artists and are trying to change the world are hip-hop artists.”

7. “I think it’s all about making records when you’re inspired to make them.”

8. “There’s nothing more adult than being ripped away from friends and family. Having to manage a life when you’re not fully there, manage a life when you don’t make a lot of money. It’s very adult.”

9. “The best pop music is the songs that a group of people can dance to, but you can also listen to in your bed and cry. That’s something obviously that The Beatles started … so having that darkness there opens another door.”

10. “The connection I make with being young and growing up is, like, the feeling of not being crushed by the world. Having an idea, thinking you can do it.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)