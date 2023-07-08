10 Quotes That Capture Selena’s Essence

Selena was one of Tejano music’s biggest superstars and introduced the genre to a wider audience. Selena was just breaking ground on her English singing career with now-signature hits “I Could Fall in Love With You” and “Dreaming of You” when her life was tragically cut short on March 31, 1995, at the age of 23.

While the singer’s legacy continues to live on through her timeless music, it also shines through in the wise words she left behind. Some of her quotes capture her willingness to work hard as well as the bright personality that made her so beloved. Check out Selena’s 10 best quotes below.

1. “I feel that if you have a dream, don’t let anybody take it away and always believe that the impossible is always possible.”

2. “If you’re gonna be somebody, you need to be a leader, not a follower. Be strong-minded, the impossible is always possible.”

3. “We got laughed at. My father was told that we would never make it. It was a gradual growing process, It’s not like it came overnight.”

4. “My father had this really good job and it was about ’81 and the economy went down. We went under, we had to file for bankruptcy. We lost everything. So that’s how we got into music as a profession. That was our way of putting bread and butter on the table.”

5. “Tejano music was hard for us solely because I was a woman. My dad faced challenges securing gigs and performances. Many male promoters didn’t think a female artist could attract huge crowds like men do. But, wrong.”

6. “Music is not a very stable business, it comes and it goes, and so does money. But your education stays with you for the rest of your life.”

7. “It’s actually going to be like starting all over again. Nobody knows me in the English market, but I’m ready. I’m ready for the work.”

8. “The reason I’m really appreciative of everything that’s going on around me is because of the fact I never expected it. And I want to keep that attitude.”

9. “I’m very real, very sincere and honest, and that’s how I like to be.”

10. “The goal is not to live forever, but to create something that is eternal.”

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)