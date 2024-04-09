Exclusive: Ruby Leigh Reflects on How Her Journey Started and Life After ‘The Voice’

Ruby Leigh made a name for herself on The Voice. She was the runner-up during season 24. However, that’s not where her musical journey started nor was it the end. The Missouri native has been chasing her country music dream for years and will continue to do so.

Recently, Leigh sat down with American Songwriter to discuss her long climb to country music acclaim, what she has planned for the future, and more. During the conversation, she revealed what life has been like for her since The Voice ended last year.

Ruby Leigh Started Chasing Her Dream Years Ago

The Missouri native only recently found national acclaim. However, that doesn’t mean that she is at the beginning of her musical career. In fact, before she auditioned for The Voice, Leigh had already shared the stage with some country music legends. She has performed with Vince Gill, the Time Jumpers, and Mickey Gilley to name a few. Her YouTube channel shows how long she’s been working her way to the top.

“I started singing when I was nine-and-a-half. I started playing guitar when I was ten-and-a-half. So, I’ve been doing it since then,” she said. “A lot of people think that I’m an overnight success after being on The Voice, obviously. But I’ve been doing like 200 shows a year since I was nine,” she added. However, her newfound acclaim has allowed her to lighten her touring load. About that, she said, “Now, I don’t have to do as many shows. So, that’s great.”

Life After The Voice

During her conversation with American Songwriter, Leigh reflected on her life after being on The Voice. “It’s been incredible,” she said. “Coming back home after doing that—being on national television—and having the support I’ve had from so many different places and coming back home and having all these people still support me is incredible,” she added. That support has also translated into ticket sales. “I’ve been selling out shows,” Leigh revealed. “That’s always nice and it’s really exciting for me.”

She added, “It’s been amazing coming back and seeing all the support that everyone still has for me even though the show’s been done for months.” About the people who supported her run on the singing competition show, she said, “They’re still there.”

Ruby Leigh Remains Humble

Leigh spoke to American Songwriter during one of her frequent trips to Nashville. She said that people in her hometown as well as those in Music City recognize her in public. However, the recognition isn’t going to her head.

“I do get recognized in public, actually,” she said. “Here in Nashville, I’ve been getting recognized. It’s always nice to have that recognition,” Leigh added. “It’s been really cool but I wouldn’t say I’m a hometown hero. That’s for other people to decide. But, coming back home and walking through my town of 68 people, it’s cool to have the recognition I didn’t have before.”

Ruby Leigh’s musical journey is nowhere near its end. Keep an eye on this rising country singer. She has big plans and the talent to make them come to fruition.

