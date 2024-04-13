Lainey Wilson Opens up About Her ‘Yellowstone’ Plans & Joining Forces With Luke Grimes: Exclusive

Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest names in country music today. However, she’s more than an award-winning musician and songwriter. The fame she garnered through her country music career allowed her to step into the world of acting. She made her debut in the first half of the fifth season of Yellowstone. Fans everywhere are wondering when the show will come back. Others may be wondering how Wilson will fit shooting the show into her busy touring schedule.

Next month, Wilson will kick off her Country’s Cool Again Tour with two nights at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. The trek will come to an end in November after a two-night stand at the Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Rumors say that Yellowstone will return this fall.

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Lainey Wilson discussed how she’ll work the production of Yellowstone into her schedule. She also shared her opinion on her castmate Luke Grimes’ country career.

Lainey Wilson on Returning to Yellowstone

During her chat with American Songwriter, Wilson said she is ready to get back to work on Yellowstone. She’s also said that she’s reasonably certain that her touring schedule won’t get in the way of production.

“A couple of years ago when we were filming, my schedule was crazier than it is now,” Wilson recalled. “We were probably playing a hundred and sixty-something shows. This year, we’re not playing as many shows,” she explained. “I think we’ll be able to figure it out.” Wilson added that the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, is good about working around her touring schedule during production.

Then, the conversation turned to Luke Grimes’ self-titled album and the possibility of the two Yellowstone co-stars and country singers collaborating in the future. When asked if a musical collaboration with Grimes was possible, she said, “I hope so. I’m a big fan and I think he’s just cool.”

About the longtime actor crossing over into the country music world, Wilson said, “He’s really, really good and really talented. I’m glad to see him stepping into that creative side.”

Featured Image by John Medina/Getty Images

