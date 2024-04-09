Exclusive: Ruby Leigh Confirms Plans to Release Her Debut Album Later This Year

Ruby Leigh reached wide acclaim on The Voice. However, her journey to the country music world started long before last season’s Blind Auditions. She started singing when she was just nine years old and started playing guitar a year later. Now, with a nationwide fanbase of people who want more music from the Missouri native, she’s getting ready to record her debut album.

Leigh has been teasing an album for months. She mentioned it on social media and fans all but demanded a full-length release with songs she performed on The Voice. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, she revealed that those fans will soon get what they’ve been asking for.

Ruby Leigh Says an Album Is on the Way

Early in the conversation, Leigh revealed that she and her family have been making frequent trips to Nashville. When asked if she was traveling to Music City for recording sessions, she said, “Not at the moment, no. But, that will be coming soon.”

Later, Leigh spoke a little more about the tracklist of her debut album. Fans who want to be able to hear her sing songs from The Voice on-demand will be thrilled to know that some fan favorites from the show will make the cut. Additionally, those who want to see Leigh’s songwriting prowess will get what they’re looking for.

“I’m going to release an album at the end of the year, hopefully. Maybe before then,” she said. “It’s going to be one of those where it’s a mix of some covers but it’s also going to have a lot of originals on it, which I’m really excited about,” she added. “I’ll have covers from the show like ‘Long Long Time’ and ‘Cowboy’s Sweetheart,’ obviously on there. And I’m going to have a lot of originals on there as well. I’m really looking forward to that,” she continued.

When asked if any of her original songs were available to listen to on her YouTube channel or anywhere else, she said, “I kind of have those under my hat right now. I may release a few singles before my album actually drops so people can get a glimpse of what I’m going to be doing with it.”

Keep an eye out for Ruby Leigh’s debut album. You won’t want to miss it.

