10 Songs Inspired by Famous Paintings

Art has been a wellspring of inspiration for centuries, with various art forms frequently interweaving to create enriched collages of human expression. Music, with its evocative and immersive nature, often finds its muse in the colorful strokes and detailed textures of paintings. This union of visual and auditory art opens up myriad possibilities, allowing artists to interpret, explore, and reflect on visual narratives in a sonic format.

This cross-pollination between painting and music offers a unique perspective on both art forms, allowing for a multifaceted exploration of certain themes, emotions, and stories. It invites the observer, or listener, to delve deeper into the interconnectedness of human creativity, experiencing the interplay between the visual and the audible, the seen and the heard.

It is with that connection in mind that we are featuring 10 songs that found their inspiration in famous paintings. These tunes showcase the seamless dialogue between these two profound mediums of artistic expression. They also allow us to experience art in a multidimensional manner, enriching our understanding and appreciation of both music and visual art.

1. “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)” by Don McLean

Inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” this song mirrors the swirling, vibrant energy of the painting. McLean’s lyrics delve into van Gogh’s troubled mind, creating a poignant reflection on the artist’s life and struggles, juxtaposed against his brilliant artistic contributions.

2. “Big Eyes” by Lana Del Rey

This song channels the atmospheric and introspective vibes of Margaret Keane’s iconic “Big Eyes” paintings. Lana Del Rey’s melancholic and hauntingly beautiful voice encapsulates the emotional depth and the paradox between vulnerability and strength depicted in Keane’s works.

3. “Cubism Dream” by Local Natives

Drawing inspiration from the abstract world of Cubism, this song reflects the fragmented and multi-perspective essence of the art style, pioneered by artists like Pablo Picasso. The lyrics and arrangement create an abstract, multifaceted auditory landscape that resonates with the Cubist aesthetic.

4. “Mona Lisa” by The Lonely Island

This comedic tune takes inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s most renowned piece, “Mona Lisa.” The Lonely Island utilized their characteristic humor to explore and exaggerate the mystique and fame surrounding the portrait, providing a lighthearted, contrasting perspective to the traditionally revered and analyzed masterpiece.

5. “The Calling” by The Killers

Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers found inspiration in the powerful circa-1600 painting “The Calling of Saint Matthew” by Italian baroque artist Caravaggio. Intrigued by the profound depiction of the moment Jesus Christ calls Matthew the tax collector to follow him, Stoermer shared this masterpiece with frontman Brandon Flowers. This interaction subsequently gave birth to a compelling disco-rock number.

6. “Venus” by Shocking Blue

Taking a cue from Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus,” this song interweaves the visual grace and beauty of the painting into its lyrical and musical composition. It blends mythical imagery with catchy rhythms, creating a harmonious interaction between visual art and music.

7. “Icarus – Borne on Wings of Steel” by Kansas

Derived from Peter Paul Rubens’ “The Fall of Icarus,” this song melds the classical themes of hubris and downfall present in the painting with progressive rock elements. It brings forth the narrative of Icarus’ doomed flight in a musically rich and captivating manner.

8. “Empty Chairs” by Don McLean

Don McLean, facing turbulent times marked by personal losses and tumultuous relationships while crafting his American Pie album, found a kindred spirit in the aforementioned Vincent van Gogh. McLean’s mention of “empty chairs” is a reflective homage to van Gogh’s evocative paintings of chairs symbolizing a man losing a loved one, a theme echoing McLean’s own emotional landscape at the time.

9. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day

“Boulevard of Broken Dreams” is a painting by artist Gottfried Helnwein, featuring illustrious figures such as Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, James Dean, and Elvis Presley, all immersed in the ambient intimacy of a bar setting. Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead vocalist of Green Day, disclosed that he encountered the title inscribed on another profound piece by Helnwein, a portrayal of James Dean from 1948.

10. “What the Water Gave Me” by Florence + the Machine

Inspired by Frida Kahlo’s “What I Saw in the Water,” Florence + the Machine’s song explores a dreamlike and highly symbolic world in this song. The painting’s potent imagery of life and death floating on bathtub water is seamlessly translated into the song’s lyrics referring to children being swept into the sea. This correlation between song and painting illuminates the bodies on the water depicted by Kahlo, creating a dialogue between the vivid visual and auditory expressions.

