Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 28, 2024? How to Watch

Just a few weeks ago, American Idol welcomed countless aspiring artists looking to become the next big star. While many didn’t make it, for some – their journey to the spotlight just started. And through each week, the contestants seemed to leave it all on the stage with several memorable performances. And although it felt like season 22 just started, American Idol is already down to the top 10. With contestants like Emmy Russell still in the running, fans are anxiously awaiting to see who wins. And with it being Sunday, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and how to watch it.

For starters, there is a new episode of American Idol tonight. With season 22 marking the end for Katy Perry, her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are soaking in every minute before she walks off the stage for the final time. But with a few episodes left, fans can sit back and enjoy Perry’s last moments of the hit show. As for tonight’s episode, fans can tune in to American Idol starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. And for fans who don’t have cable, don’t worry as the episode will be available to stream on Hulu.

Given that there are numerous hit singers on the show this season, voting is extremely important. For those who might need some help, a single fan can vote up to 30 times. Thanks to American Idol giving fans three ways to vote, each person can vote using a certain method ten times. For voting, fans can either visit the American Idol website, download the American Idol app, or simply text 21523. Again, each method of voting allows a single fan to vote up to ten times. If using all three – that’s 30 votes.

‘American Idol’ Favorite Would Love To Be The Next Judge

With Perry leaving the show after the season, many fans wondered who would take their place. There have been several names brought up, but none have been picked. And the recent person who would love to sit at the judge’s table is none other than Fantasia. Known for winning season 3 of the show, she recently discussed the chance to return as a judge.

Speaking with ET, Fantasia admitted, “I’m gonna be honest, I would love to. I think that those kids, when they’re coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it’s a lot.”

Don’t miss American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream on Hulu.



