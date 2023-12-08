10 Songs Proving That A Flock of Seagulls Were Not the Pop Band You Thought They Were

Pioneering New Wave band A Flock of Seagulls are remembered by ‘80s fans for two main things: singer Mike Score’s early outrageous hairdo, and their two biggest hits, the mammoth “I Ran (So Far Away)” and “Space Age Love Song.” But true fans know there is much more to them than that. Their blend of synth pop, rock, and the avant-garde with a sci-fi flair created a truly special sound.

Videos by American Songwriter

When they began in 1978, the quartet—singer Mike Score, brother Ali Score on drums, guitarist Frank Reynolds, and bassist Frank Maudsley—were neophytes, like many of their U.K. peers. But they had a strong sense of adventure and developed an unusual musical aesthetic. Reynolds in particular was often experimenting with different six-string sounds that kept the band sounding fresh. They also released some unusual B-sides. (Fun fact: The band won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 1983 for the track “D.N.A.”)

Folllowing is a breakdown of some really fun A Flock of Seagulls tracks from their first three albums, all of which feature the original lineup. Interestingly, the singles and video mixes of some tracks are better than the longer album cuts. Take flight and enjoy!

The title track to the EP that predated the release of their full-length debut, which this cut was included on, combines a sci-fi-like intro that leads into a tune dominated by Reynolds’ high-pitched notes and Score’s synth drones and quirky vocals. Its four-minute length breezes by.

This atmospheric composition from the Modern Love Is Automatic EP is dreamy, pulsating, quasi-orchestral, and engrossing. Early on, the foursome were establishing that they were a multi-faceted band that would be hard to label—although their label found a way to package them to the masses.

One of the most rocking of all A Flock of Seagulls songs, this deep cut from their eponymous debut album builds in intensity from the intro and then highlights a dramatic guitar melody from Reynolds. In fact, his playing really drives this track, from the restrained, chugging verses to the chord-driven choruses and the more brash middle break. It’s dramatic and tense, and showed a different side to the band already. They weren’t just pop.

Although “D.N.A.” got the Grammy and certainly resonates with their unique sound, this gorgeous instrumental is equally good. It feels like if they had stayed together longer, this Flock might have flown on to explore movie soundtracks as Reynolds’ guitar work meshed fluidly with Score’s synth sounds and Maudsley’s agile, snaking bass lines.

The second single from their second album, Listen, finds the Flock getting their Goth on. It’s a haunting, hypnotic track with understated guitar and a noirish, Hitchcock-like video clip to capitalize on the gloom. Listen was co-produced by guitar adventurer Bill Nelson.

[RELATED: Behind the Band Name: A Flock of Seagulls]

The third single from Listen is the flip side of “Nightmares.” It’s a pretty, airy song with melancholy lurking underneath. The video mix wisely shortens the song’s length by a minute, most of which is needless repetition of Reynolds’ main, two-note motif. This is the superior version.

While this single did get a video, it was not as widely seen as “I Ran” or even “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)”—if much at all in the States. In some ways, this song presents a trippier sequel to that aforementioned hit, but with more of a rock than pop sensibility. Driven by otherworldly guitars and pulsating electronic percussion, this tale of alien contact without comprehending communication inspired an appropriately ‘50s sci-fi-style video clip.

This sparkly Seagulls song with its radiant guitar made for a good follow-up to their third album’s lead single, “The More You Live, The More You Love.” Like “Transfer Affection,” this track works better in its shorter form (a full 1:20 less). While the music feels upbeat and sounds pretty, the lyrics dial in on loneliness.

There is an undercurrent of loss and heartbreak that runs through much of the band’s third album, The Story of a Young Heart, and this third single in particular, with its discordant synths, stabs of guitar, and persistent rhythmic thrust, feels agitated and mournful.

Remember David’s eyes

The gray-green eyes he hides his world behind

And all the things he saw,

He saw for us when we were blind

Despite having a bright sound to it, this album closer clearly emanates feelings of loss and longing. The band had evolved a lot by this point, and while it’s not something that would be as widely embraced as a more perky Seagulls track, this is an emotionally engaging song and one of the album’s best.

I haven’t got a reason for the crying

I haven’t got a reason for the pain

I haven’t got a reason going for living

One more day

Bonus Cuts for Paul Reynolds’ Guitar: “Factory Music” and “Tanglimara” (1981)

Want to hear Paul Reynolds explore a variety of tones, from dreamy to twangy to noisy? Indulge in these two instrumentals from their early days.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns