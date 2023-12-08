Demi Lovato Discusses Christmas Special, Hints at New Music for 2024

Demi Lovato’s Roku Channel Christmas special, A Very Demi Holiday Special, began streaming Friday (December 8). Along with plenty of Christmas music performances, the show features fan interactions, media personality Paris Hilton making meat cakes for her and Lovato’s dogs, learning the Nutcracker ballet with drag queen Trixie Mattel, and crafting ugly holiday sweaters with comic/actress Tiffany Haddish.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lovato spoke with Billboard recently about the special, describing its premise as “trying to show what it would look like if an alien came to Earth and saw what Christmas was like.”

“It would be showing them how absurd Christmas is,” Lovato continued. “How a jolly old man comes down the chimney to give gifts, and there’s a tree that we decorate, you know? So, that was kind of a through-line through the special.”

[RELATED: Demi Lovato Updated ‘Cool for the Summer’ Lyrics Because ‘I Want it to Be Proud’]

When asked about plans for 2024, Lovato replied, “Hopefully, I’ll have an album by then. I would love to put out new music. I’m kind of just always releasing new music, it feels like, because I’m always trying to top myself or do something that feels fulfilling in the moment. So, hopefully, I’ll have new music out or new music to release next year. But I’m also not putting any pressure on it.”

Lovato released a handful of singles this year, like the original song “Still Alive” for the movie Scream IV, as well as a cover of “Let Me Down Easy” from the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six. They also accompanied other artists on their singles, such as Le Sserafim’s “Eve, Psyche, & the Bluebeard’s Wife,” and Luísa Sonza’s “Penhasco2.”

Lovato’s biggest project this year was probably their re-recording of their biggest hits in the more rock-infused style they employ now, with the album Revamped. They transformed songs like “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” and “Heart Attack” into rock anthems to more align with their current genre.

But, with this new holiday special airing, the question is could there be a Christmas album in Lovato’s future? “I don’t have any plans to do that, but maybe next year I’ll come out with a Christmas album or something.” When the potential for some rock-heavy Christmas songs were mentioned, Lovato replied enthusiastically, “That would be cool!”

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV