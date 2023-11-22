10 Songs to Add to Your Thanksgiving Playlist for Your Journey Home

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving in the United States is almost as important as the day it precedes. It’s the day everyone travels home for the turkey-eating holiday. All across the country, millions of Americans will flock to their hometowns by plane, train, or car to spend Thursday with their immediate and extended families.

To help aid you on these sleepy, lengthy, and perhaps traffic-filled trips, we crafted a 10-song playlist to get you ready for Thanksgiving. Instead of groaning about the journey, these tracks will have your sights set on the destination, where turkey, stuffing, pie, and more await.

Check out our list below.

The eighth track off the legendary Otis Redding’s sophomore album The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads (1965), “I Want to Thank You” sees the soulful Georgian sing his gratitude for his significant other.

I wanna thank you, yeah

Darling, I wanna love you

Baby, I wanna hold you

Please please, let me kiss you

With writing and production help from fellow country icon Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson’s 2008 track “I’m Alive” reminds listeners to give thanks for good health, as he sings: I’d like to thank my lucky stars that I’m alive and well.

And today you know that’s good enough for me

Breathing in and out’s a blessing, can’t you see?

Today is the first day of the rest of my life

And I’m alive and well, God, I’m alive and well

On “Family Business,” the penultimate song on his debut album The College Dropout (2004), Kanye West raps about loyalty to his bloodline and fighting through adversity with his family by his side.

Somebody please say grace, so I can save face

And have a reason to cover my face

I even made you a plate, soul food, know how Granny do it

Monkey bread on the side, know how the family do it

Rapping lyrics about every side dish known to mankind, young MC Cordae reminisces on his warm Thanksgiving memories highlighted by “grandma’s cookin’.”

Mac and cheese up in the oven‚ grandma finished cookin’

Thanksgiving ’round the corner‚ need banana pudding

Brought you home to mama even though you said I shouldn’t

Might not make it to Christmas

But I’m hoping and I’m pushing for a better day

A good day in the making‚ but you never stay

I could say that you fakin’ on the real, huh, n***a

Why you fakin’ on the real?

The title track for Kelly Clarkson’s 2003 debut album, “Thankful” sees the then-pop heartthrob sing about how much she appreciates someone close to her, without naming any names.

Don’t you know that I’m thankful for the moment?

When I’m down, you always know how to make me smile

Thankful for the joy that you’re bringing into my life

Though this one will probably make your tummy rumble just a bit louder, “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran will get any listener in the right headspace to chow down on firsts and seconds.

While many often dread having to see the most bothersome of their extended family members, such as nosy aunts or spoiled baby cousins, “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge should be a good reminder to embrace being surrounded by loved ones.

Another title track, “Gratitude” is the twelfth of 14 songs on Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1975 live album of the same name. On the track, the fabled R&B/Jazz group rejoices in life’s beauties the only way they know how: through song.

We just wanna give Gratitude, yeah

Got plenty love we wanna give to you, yeah

Through good music we’re tryin’ to say, yeah, yeah

That the Good Lord’s gonna make a way

Gonna make a way, gonna make a way

It’s probably easy to see why we included this one. Carried by its Celebrate good times, come on hook, Kool & The Gang’s 1980 hit should be a perfect feel-good cut to christen your long weekend away from work.

An appropriate, poised ballad about preparing to head back home, Simon & Garfunkel’s 1966 track “Homeward Bound” embodies the contemplative headspace of traveling for the holiday.

Homeward bound

I wish I was

Homeward bound

Home, where my thought’s escaping

Home, where my music’s playing

Home, where my love lies waiting

Silently for me

