5 Mega-Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Kelly Clarkson Co-Wrote

The talented artist Kelly Clarkson wears many hats. She’s a talk show host, a frequent coach on The Voice, a big-voiced singer—and a world-class songwriter. The Texas-born winner of the first season of American Idol has crafted an impressive career for herself over the years. But part of the the bedrock of that career is writing melodies and lyrics.

Indeed, Clarkson, as a young person, would write songs and dream of what the future might hold. Since those days, she’s gone on to become globally famous. But here we wanted to honor her roots as a songwriter by diving into a handful of tracks she co-wrote that have since garnered tens (if not hundreds) of millions of streams. Let’s dive into the music.

1. “Because of You”

Written by Kelly Clarkson, David Hodges, Ben Moody

Released on Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 sophomore album Breakaway, she started writing this song when she was 16 years old, inspired (or spurned on) by her parents’ divorce. Originally, Clarkson hoped for the track to appear on her 2003 debut LP, but the record execs denied it (shows what they know!). Since then, the song has become one of her biggest hits, garnering over a half-billion streams on YouTube alone. On the emotive track, Clarkson sings,

I will not make the same mistakes that you did

I will not let myself cause my heart so much misery

I will not break the way you did

You fell so hard

I’ve learned the hard way, to never let it get that far

Because of you

I never stray too far from the sidewalk

Because of you

I learned to play on the safe side, so I don’t get hurt

Because of you

I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me

Because of you

I am afraid

2. “Already Gone”

Written by Kelly Clarkson, Ryan Tedder

Released on Clarkson’s 2009 album All I Ever Wanted, this track, which she co-wrote with famed songwriter Ryan Tedder, boasts a big beat and lush production. However, it’s that production that was wrapped in a bit of controversy, with Clarkson saying that it too closely resembled the hit Beyoncé song “Halo,” also co-written by Tedder. Tedder disagreed with this, but Clarkson nevertheless attempted, unsuccessfully, to remove the song from her LP, which came out after the Queen Bey song. Clarkson eventually began to embrace the track, performing it live often; it has since become one of her most popular. She sings about making peace with another person:

Remember all the things we wanted

Now all our memories, they’re haunted

We were always meant to say goodbye

Even with our fists held high

It never would have worked out right, yeah

We were never meant for do or die

I didn’t want us to burn out

I didn’t come here to hurt you now

I can’t stop

3. “Behind These Hazel Eyes”

Written by Max Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Dr. Luke

Another song from Clarkson’s 2004 LP Breakaway, this one has since become one of Clarkson’s personal favorites. It opens with powerful, rock music-like guitar chords and then bleeds into something of an alt-rock offering. The song, which bridges power pop with pop punk, has Clarkson bearing her soul, singing:

Now I can’t breathe

No, I can’t sleep

I’m barely hanging on

Here I am

Once again

I’m torn into pieces

Can’t deny it

Can’t pretend

Just thought you were the one

Broken up, deep inside

But you won’t get to see the tears I cry

Behind these hazel eyes

4. “Catch My Breath”

Written by Kelly Clarkson, Jason Halbert, Eric Olson

This special tune was one of several new songs recorded for Clarkson’s first greatest hits album, released in 2012. That LP, Greatest Hits—Chapter One, was a perfect forum for this dance track, which showcases yet another side of Clarkson, who is known for country, power pop, ballads, and now this energetic vibe. Channeling her Lady Gaga side, Clarkson sings with a bold, fiery feel.

I don’t wanna be left behind

Distance was a friend of mine

Catching breath in a web of lies

I’ve spent most of my life

Riding waves, playing acrobat

Shadowboxing the other half

Learning how to react

I’ve spent most of my time

Catching my breath, letting it go

Turning my cheek for the sake of this show

Now that you know, this is my life

I won’t be told what’s supposed to be right

5. “Never Again”

Written by Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Messer

From Clarkson’s 2007 album Never Again, this track shows a darker side of Clarkson—a more brooding, vengeful side. Perhaps that’s why she wore her hair straight and dark in the accompanying music video. While the song could be performed by rock acts like The Killers or Avril Lavigne, it’s Clarkson who belted out the lyrics about lost love, distrust and separation, singing,

I hope the ring you gave to her turns her finger green

I hope when you’re in bed with her, you think of me

I would never wish bad things, but I don’t wish you well

Could you tell by the flames that burned your words?

I never read your letter ’cause I knew what you’d say

Give me that Sunday school answer

Try to make it all okay

Does it hurt to know I’ll never be there?

Bet it sucks to see my face everywhere

It was you who chose to end it like you did

I was the last to know

You knew exactly what you would do

Don’t say you simply lost your way

She may believe you, but I never will

Never again

