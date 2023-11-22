Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose Accused of a 1989 Sexual Assault in Newly Launched Lawsuit

A former Penthouse model named Sheila Kennedy has filed a lawsuit against Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose alleging that he brutally sexually assaulted her in a New York hotel room in 1989, according to Rolling Stone. The magazine reports that it obtained a copy of the suit, which was filed Wednesday, November 22, in New York Supreme Court, and the document contains specific and disturbing details about the incident.

In the lawsuit, Kennedy, who was 1983 Penthouse Pet of the Year, claimed that she met Rose at a New York City nightclub and he invited her back to his hotel room for a party. She said she and another model went to the hotel with Rose and future MTV VJ Riki Rachtman, and while in the singer’s room, they partook in cocaine and alcohol that the singer offered them.

According to the suit, Kennedy initially was receptive to Rose’s advances when he “pushed [her] against the wall and kissed her” while in the room, but later during the evening, Rose began having sex with the other model in front of Kennedy and Rachtman in an aggressive way “that appeared painful for the model.” Rose then allegedly tried to encourage the attendees to have group sex, and Kennedy became uncomfortable, deciding to leave and go with Rachtman back to his room.

The suit claims that as Kennedy was leaving, she heard glass shatter and Rose begin shouting and cursing at the other model, telling her to leave as well.

The lawsuit claims that Rose then came into Rachtman’s room, and became enraged when he saw Kennedy there, proceeding to push her to the floor and drag her by the hair back to his room and into his bedroom. The suit alleges that Rose then threw her on his bed, tied her hands behind her back with her pantyhose and, while not wearing a condom, had forcible anal sex with her without her consent.

“She felt she had no escape or exit and was compelled to acquiesce,” the lawsuit claims. “She believed Rose would physically attack her, or worse, if she said no or attempted to push him away. She understood that the safest thing to do was to lie in bed and wait for Rose to finish assaulting her.”

The lawsuit alleges that Kennedy was traumatized by the incident, experiencing PTSD-like symptoms when she hears Guns N’ Roses songs or Rose’s name mentioned. The suit also claims that the anxiety and depression Kennedy has dealt with since the alleged assault hurt her career. Kennedy is seeking unspecified monetary damages, and the suit charges that Rose is guilty of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence.

According to Rolling Stone, Kennedy previously discussed the alleged assault in her 2016 memoir, No One’s Pet, and in the 2021 documentary Look Away, which examines sexual misconduct in the music industry.

Rose, who didn’t respond from Rolling Stone to comment on Kennedy’s lawsuit, has previously faced allegations of physical and emotional abuse a number of times, including by his ex-wife Erin Everly and his former girlfriend Stephanie Seymour.

Rolling Stone also explained that Kennedy’s lawsuit was initiated via the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that for a limited amount of time waived the statute of limitations on civil suits involving sexual misconduct. The statue will close at midnight tonight, November 22.

(Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)