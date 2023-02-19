11 Bands to Know From Seattle Part 2

When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

But what about groups that haven’t yet become household names?

[RELATED: 11 Bands to Know From Seattle]

Often, when people travel from city to city for work or fun, they want to know who the groups are in town they might be able to lay eyes on. Who might be playing a show at a decent venue while they’re in town? Well, we wanted to help those who took a jaunt over to the Emerald City know whom to keep an ear out for.

We alerted fans to Part 1 of our get-to-know-Seattle-bands and here is Part 2.

1. Brittany Davis

If there ever was a booming-voiced singer it’s Brittany Davis. The artist, who recently performed a coveted Tiny Desk Concert is known in the Emerald City for their piano playing prowess, their dark sunglasses, their work with Pearl Jam member Stone Gossard in the group Painted Shield and, yes, for their thrilling vocals. In a recent performance for the group Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare (SMASH), Davis brought the house down. They are only growing their name these days and fans will certainly hear more from them soon.

2. Jimmy James

Truly one of the best guitar players in music, Jimmy James is as much a music historian as he is a six-string player. Known for his work in the Billboard chart-topping group, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, a group he’s since parted ways with, James is also an integral part of the Seattle funk band, the True Loves. He’s been sampled on songs from the likes of H.E.R. and has been featured in guitar magazines near and far.

3. Smokey Brights

Fronted by husband and wife duo Ryan Devlin and Kim West, Smokey Brights is one of the most exciting rock groups in the Emerald City. One part Fleetwood Mac (without the turmoil) and one part something all their own, the group recently released their new EP, Broken Too, which you can check out here. Their songs are thoughtful, expertly crafted, and touch your heart in the way only a best friend can.

4. Star Anna

Blessed with one of the best singing voices in the city, Star Anna is an accomplished songwriter and performer. She’s also a favorite of Pearl Jam, having often worked with the likes of band members like guitarist Mike McCready. Star is also working on a new album these days, much to the delight of her fans. Her album, Go to Hell, is similar to a greatest hits record, it boasts so many good songs.

5. Sera Cahoone

Another standout songwriter and performer, Sera Cahoone is excellent with a full band or solo. She also holds the distinction of performing one of the first-ever Tiny Desk Concerts back when they were actually tiny. Along with her solo career, Cahoone also spent time with important PNW bands like Carissa’s Weird and Band of Horses. On a personal note, she’s the daughter of a former dynamite salesman. Her Deer Creek Canyon album is superb as is the song, “Up To Me”.

6. Stephanie Anne Johnson

A former contestant on The Voice, Stephanie Anne Johnson has made a name for themselves way beyond that singing competition show. The artist is a talented, emotive songwriter as well as an elegant, even at times torrentially powerful vocalist. Whether solo or backed by a full band, SAJ is a force to be reckoned with.

7. Left At London

Left At London is a mosaic. Part social media comedian, part beat maker, part songwriter, part singer, and much more than can be expressed in a few lines here. The artist is a hero to some of their fans as well as a bona fide hitmaker. Their song “Revolution Lover” is as sticky as a candy cane after a few licks. Left At London has an expert ear and talent on the mic.

8. Paris Alexa

Paris Alexa, a veteran of the competition show Songland, has enjoyed success on national television as well as at home. She is equipped to be both a solo artist in the spotlight as well as a ghost-writer in the background. With credits on songs from artists like Normani, Paris Alexa toes several lines in the industry with a stunning voice and a poignant pen. In other words, she’s who you need to hire if you need a jolt to your career.

9. Gifted Gab

Gifted Gab, your sharp-tongued rapper’s favorite sharp-tongued rapper who is known for her solo work as well as in the hip-hop duo B.A.G. (Blimes and Gab), has been featured on songs by the acclaimed rap duo Atmosphere and has released songs on her own that have resembled darts to the dome as much as works of art. Catch her with a blunt in the air or a mic in her hand, but catch her whenever you can. She’s got more flow than a water park.

10. Robb Benson

Seattle’s Robb Benson has lived a score of lives in Seattle. When he first moved to the city, he worked for Layne Staley of Alice in Chains. He’s a contemporary of Ben Gibbard and has performed with members of Pearl Jam. He uplifted many an unknown artist to play in his bands and he’s started and walked away from more projects than exist in some small towns. Check out the latest hit from Benson and his newest band, Planets In The Ocean.

11. Evan Flory-Barnes

For most of his career, Evan Flory-Barnes was known primarily as the city’s best upright bass player. He’s equipped to shine on rock tracks, rap tracks, jazz tracks, and more. He’s worked with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as well as Ishmael Butler of Diggable Planets. But more recently, Flory-Barnes has taken a step out of the back of the group and into the spotlight. Today, he’s the city’s Curtis Mayfield. Check out his single, “I’m Out,” below.

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images