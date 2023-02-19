Kelly Clarkson Covers The Pixies, Lucius, Cher and Hank Williams Jr.

On the daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host offered several big-name cover performances from a multitude of genres.

Below, we will dive into each one, celebrating the powerful renditions. In addition, Clarkson performed a duet with Cody Ward, which we’ll also highlight below.

First up this week, Clarkson covered the eerie yet sublime 1988 rock song “Where Is My Mind?” by The Pixies. Kicking off her talk show on Monday, Clarkson soared on the microphone, singing the haunting song with aplomb. Where is mind? Where is my mind? Where is my mind? Check out the offering below.

As the week progressed, Clarkson wasn’t slowing down. She also covered the song “Dance Around It” by the rising and popular folk group Lucius, a four-piece outfit from New York. Accentuating the lilting vocals and satisfying harmonies, Clarkson soared on the song by the gal group, which bridges rock with folk, adding a splash of funk. Check out the song below from Clarkson, who pushed her voice to the limit.

Later in the week, Clarkson covered the classic country song “Family Tradition” by someone who truly knows about the subject, Hank Williams Jr. Coming from the famous Hank Williams songwriting family tree, Jr. gave the world this jaunty, fun tune and Clarkson covered it with skill and a knack for owning the genre, as she does.

To conclude the week, Clarkson covered Cher, singing a rendition of her song “Strong Enough.” The offering resulted in a part-Broadway smash, part-disco inferno.

Also this week, Clarkson joined forces with artist Corey Ward for a duet of the song “Falling Slowly,” from the famed musical film Once. The intimate, heart-strings-tugging track helped make the indie film famous for its intimacy and care. The film featured two songwriters working in and out of love and their craft. And on the melodic cover from Clarkson and Ward, the track was perfect. Chefs kiss.

