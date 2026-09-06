11 Years Ago, the World Said Goodbye to the Singing Lumberjack Who Toured With Elvis Presley and Wrote Hits for Patsy Cline and Flatt & Scruggs

On September 4, 2015, Hal Willis died in Nashville at the age of 79. The Canadian-born country singer’s biggest hit was “The Lumberjack.” The song was so popular that it earned Willis the nickname Mr. Lumberjack. He and his wife toured with a long list of stars, including Elvis Presley.

Willis, then known by his birth name Leonald Gauthier, worked in Quebec’s logging industry when he was young. When he wasn’t working, he was singing in local clubs, waiting for his career to take off. Then, he met a woman named Ginger who was fronting the Melody Rangers. She needed another man in the group, which played regular gigs and had a daily radio show. When she heard Willis sing, she knew she’d found her man.

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A year after he joined the Melody Rangers, Willis and Ginger tied the knot. Then, they began working as a duo across Canada and the northern United States. One evening, while performing in New York, they met country star Webb Pierce. He knew the duo had potential and convinced them to move to Nashville.

They agreed that it was a good career move. At the same time, Leonald Gauthier knew that his name wouldn’t fit the Music City mold. So, he changed it to Hal Willis, a subtle nod to his hero, Hank Williams.

Hal and Ginger Willis Go to Nashville

Fortunately for Hal and Ginger Willis, they weren’t the only Canadians in Nashville in the 1950s. Hank Snow was born and raised in Nova Scotia and had established himself in Music City before the couple arrived. Snow was instrumental to their success in Nashville, according to From the Vaults.

Snow also played a major role in launching Elvis Presley’s career. He helped the young singer secure a slot on the Grand Ole Opry and introduced him to his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. He did the same for the Willis duo.

In 1956, Snow was booked on a tour with Presley and invited the couple to join them. They spent the next seven months touring throughout the South and building a following. They also became friendly with some of the biggest stars in country music. This led to regular appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

The Duo Finds Chart Success

During their time on the road with Elvis Presley, Hal and Ginger Willis recorded and performed several rockabilly songs. It helped them gain traction with his audience. Then, in the 1960s, they returned to country music. They co-wrote “The Lumberjack,” and Hal released it as a single in 1964. It topped the Canadian country chart and reached No. 5 in the United States. It sold more than a million copies. Soon, Leonald Gauthier, who had become Hal Willis, was better known as Mr. Lumberjack.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1950, Hank Snow Was at No. 1 With One of Country Music’s Biggest Hits—Later Recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, and Ray Charles]

That was Willis’ biggest hit as a recording artist. He and his wife wrote several songs that were covered by other artists, though. For instance, Ernest Tubb recorded “Educated Mama” and Jim Reeves cut “Don’t Tell Me.” They co-wrote Patsy Cline’s “Walking Dream” and Charlie Walker’s “Louisiana Belle.” Their biggest hit as songwriters was “Just Ain’t,” which was a top 20 hit for Flatt and Scruggs in 1962.

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