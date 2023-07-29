12 of the Most Irreverent Bon Scott Quotes

Before Brian Johnson was belting out high notes for AC/DC, Bon Scott was on lead vocal duties. Scott’s cheeky attitude helped to shape the rock outfit into what it is today and though he suffered an untimely death in 1980, his legacy keeps his memory alive in the hearts of AC/DC fans around the world.

Here are 12 of Scott’s most irreverent quotes, below.

1. “We just want to make the walls cave in and the ceiling collapse. Music is meant to be played as loudly as possible, really raw and punchy, and I’ll punch out anyone who doesn’t like it the way I do.”

2. “It keeps you fit – the alcohol, nasty women, sweat on stage, bad food – it’s all very good for you.”

3. “All the songs we do are basically about one of three things: booze, sex or rock n roll.”

4. “I’m more in love with Rock n Roll today than other things. It grows, you know?”

5. “I’m 33…before AC/DC I’ve played in a lot of bands in Australia. You’re never too old to rock and roll.”

6. “I am the poet with this band”

7. “I’ve never had a message for anyone in my entire life. Except maybe to give out my room number.”

8. “I’ve been on the road for fifteen years and I had no intent to stop.”

9. “It’s nothing to do with us at all, our success is due to the taste of the public.”

10. “I’d like to do a whole string of concerts headlining as big as this one is today. The more people they can give us upfront the harder we play.”

11. “Guys are OK… Shake their hand… Women are special. You can hug ’em.”

12. “We’ve got so many ideas for songs and good riffs, and the more we work, the more we tour, we’re getting more ideas, just more. It’s just gonna get better and better. I can’t see an end to it. It’s like infinity rock and roll.”

Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images