Shania Twain and Diplo Delve Deep in Candid Conversation—Is a Collaboration in the Works?

On the latest episode of Home Now Radio with Shania Twain on Apple Music Hits, Shania Twain engages in an informative conversation with Diplo. Fresh off the release of his country-infused project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant, the two artists delve into multiple topics

The duo discusses Twain’s admiration for Beyoncé, her friendship with Elton John, and her desire to team up with the talented Dua Lipa. Diplo shares his controversial approach to country music, his penchant for creating “weird” and attention-grabbing tracks, and more. Moreover, the episode alludes to the possibility of a Diplo and Shania collaboration, as they connect over their shared love for music and its transformative power.

Shania Twain on Her Love For Beyoncé…

I’ve seen Beyoncé live several times now. She kind of reminds me of Tina Turner, or she should be the daughter of Tina Turner or something like that. She’s just so spicy and dynamic and one of the hardest-working people I think I’ve ever heard of. Amazing lady.

Shania Twain About Her Friendship with Elton John & Wanting to Perform with Dua Lipa…

I’m such a big fan of both Dua Lipa and Elton John. Elton John, I’ve been on stage with him a couple of times. We’ve sung together, we’ve crossed paths many times over the years and Dua Lipa, she’s on my bucket list to meet and perform with. So I’ll just leave it at that. Dua Lipa, if you’re out there and you can hear me let’s do this.

Shania Twain About Her Love of Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj…

Now, what I really love about remixes is that sometimes they allow two different artists to collaborate in a completely new way. It’s a very adventurous experience, remixing, and this is a great example. It’s similar to Elton John and Dua Lipa. Like them, this next track features two powerhouse performers; Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj. Just the thought of hearing a remix with the two of them excites me. They’re such badass artists. They’re bold in their performances, their whole visual art is dynamic and cutting edge, and I wouldn’t have really known what to expect of them in person, but both Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj are just as sweet as pie.

Diplo and Shania Talk About Possible Collaboration…

Shania Twain: My idea behind chatting with you today was to hijack you so that we do our own collaboration together, because …

Diplo: Let’s do it.

Diplo Tells Shania About Being Controversial in Country Music…

It seems like I’m making pretty straightforward songs that are folky and country, but in the country scene, they’re very revolutionary. Like adding the 808s and trap drums or disco drums to records in country is super weird for some purists. So it doesn’t seem super weird to me. It’s very, very normal, but it’s very controversial. One of the most controversial scenes I’ve ever been part of is country because I’m doing something that people aren’t comfortable with a lot of times in the industry. But then when the records are getting played on Apple Music and they grow that way, it’s organic. The fans are there for that.

Diplo Tells Shania About Making ‘Weird’ Music…

I was always the guy that you would get to make the weird record. It was Usher’s weird record or Beyonce’s weird record. And because they needed that, everybody needs something that’s like makes your head turn. Because so many people just chasing for the No. 1s, you got to have something that’s like, “Whoa, where did this come from?” And now a lot of producers do that really well, so it’s not that crazy anymore. But now I’m just finding ways to settle back and just write better records and write records that I want to put my name behind forever and ever. But I had to get my way in here somehow, and I was think that was the way I did it.

Diplo Tells Shania About Unlocking Other Artists’ Super Powers…

With the artists, it’s amazing you say that because I was always a collector of little toys and basketball cards when I was younger. I feel like the same way I applied my obsession with whether it was GI Joe or He-Man, whatever it is, I feel like that when I’m producing an artist, whether it was Madonna or if it’s going to be Travis Scott, each one of these people is like a superhero. They have these powers and you got to inspire those powers and motivate them and enhance them. That’s what your job is.



