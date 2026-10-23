The King Is Back: Gibson Revives the L-5 With the 1957 L-5 Ces Reissue

When it comes to influential guitars, there are few that compete with the long and storied legacy of the Gibson L-5. Making its debut in 1923, the L-5 was the first commercially successful archtop guitar. From jazz and country to blues and rockabilly, the Gibson L-5 left its mark on music history for nearly a century. Discontinued in 2018, the king of the archtops has made its return after an eight-year hiatus.

A Solid Recreation

As a member of Gibson’s Historic Reissue Range, this instrument is a spot-on recreation of a 1957 L-5 CES. Using 3D scanning technology, genuine late 50s examples were scanned, and exacting measurements were taken. These are as close to the originals in every way possible. This instrument features an all-solid-wood construction; it has a carved AAA spruce top and solid book-matched AAA curly maple back and sides. This gives the guitar a richer, more resonant acoustic sound than what you would find on its laminate counterparts.

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Unlike most Gibson guitars, the L-5 features a longer 25.5-inch scale rather than Gibson’s typical 24.75-inch. This is true to the original and gives the guitar more volume acoustically in addition to a tighter, crisper sound. The maple neck shares the 3-piece construction and ebony fingerboard of the original with a comfy period-correct neck profile scanned from late-50s examples. Sparing no detail, this model even utilizes a dovetail neck joint, which alone takes hours to mate to the body.

Match Made in Heaven

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Electronically, this guitar features that classic Gibson configuration we know and love. Two unpotted Alnico III humbucking pickups capture the classic PAF sound in all its glory. They’re warm, clear, and dynamic; each one gets its own volume and tone control. These can be combined or individually selected via the three-way toggle switch. Although the electric version of the L-5 made its debut in 1951, the introduction of the humbucking pickup in 1957 proved to be a magical pairing, further cementing its iconic status.

Dressed to Impress

Since the beginning, the L-5 has always been dressed to impress. This guitar is no exception. Like the late 50s originals, this instrument is loaded to the brim with gold hardware, mother-of-pearl inlay, and multi-ply binding and purfling throughout. From its gold-plated Art Deco tailpiece to its mother-of-pearl flower pot inlay, this guitar is the definition of luxury.

Closing Thoughts

When doing a no-expense-spared reissue, it’s safe to assume this instrument is going to be expensive. With a price tag of $11,999.00, this guitar is not your typical guitar. It’s the top of the mountain. Since its inception, the L-5 has always represented the best of the best from Gibson. The 1957 L-5 CES Reissue maintains this reputation, carrying the model forward in its most iconic iteration.

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