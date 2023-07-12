2 Songs You Didn’t Know Gloria Estefan Wrote for Other Artists

Born in Havana, Cuba in 1957, Gloria Estefan has become one of the signature voices and most impactful Latin artists of the 20th century and beyond. To date, she has garnered eight Grammy Awards, sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and become a household name thanks to hit songs like “1-2-3” and “Turn the Beat Around.”

Estefan, who married the famed Latin producer Emilio Estefan in 1978, has also shared her talents with other artists along the way. Indeed, she has penned songs that have become hits for some and helped craft other songs already written into crossover bilingual hits.

Yes, for more on this cross-pollination of talents, keep reading. These are three songs you likely didn’t know Gloria Estefan wrote for other artists.

1. “Angel,” Jon Secada

Written by Jon Secada, Miguel A. Morejon, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan Jr.

A single from Jen Secada’s self-titled 1992 album, which was certified three times and hit No. 15 on the Billboard Top 200, “Angel” showcased the singers brilliant, ranging voice. The song itself hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the Spanish version hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

That version, in Spanish, was composed by Miguel A. Morejon and Gloria Estefan, who received the BMI Songwriter Award for penning the Spanish rendition of “Angel.” Fun facts: Secada, before going solo, was once a backup singer and then songwriter for Gloria. And the producer of this hit song was her husband, Emilio.

2. “Whenever, Wherever,” Shakira

Written by Shakira, Tim Mitchell, Gloria Estefan

“Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira was released on her debut English-language LP (and fifth album overall), Laundry Service, which the hip-shaking Shakira released in 2001. While the song was written and produced by Shakira, the standout singer who rose to fame first in Colombia, some additional lyrics were also written for the hit by Gloria Estefan for the song’s English version.

It would seem that, with her success as a crossover hit, Shakira sought out Estefan for some finishing touches. And it worked, the song is now one of Shakira’s signature tracks.

Lucky you were born that far away so

We could both make fun of distance

Lucky that I love a foreign land for

The lucky fact of your existence

Baby, I would climb the Andes solely

To count the freckles on your body

Never could imagine there were only

Ten million ways to love somebody

Le-do-lo-le-lo-le, le-do-lo-le-lo-le

Can’t you see? I’m at your feet

Whenever, wherever

We’re meant to be together

I’ll be there, and you’ll be near

And that’s the deal, my dear

There over, hereunder

You’ll never have to wonder

We can always play by ear

But that’s the deal, my dear

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images