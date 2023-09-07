The Family Legacy of Latin Superstars the Estefans

There may be no more powerful family in the world of Latin music than the Estefans. Comprised of patriarch Emilio Estefan and matriarch Gloria Estefan, the family has proven to be a force in music from Gloria’s chart-topping hits to Emilio’s masterful songwriting and production work. The superstars are also parents to daughter Emily Estefan, who followed her parents’ footsteps into the music business. Find out more about the family’s legacy below.

Emilio Estefan

Latin music would have sounded much different over the past three decades if Emilio Estefan wasn’t behind the board. He was a major force as a producer in the late 1990s and early 2000s, producing such albums as Ricky Martin’s self-titled 1999 effort, Jennifer Lopez’s On the 6 (also co-producing the hit “Let’s Get Loud”) and Shakira’s first English-speaking album Laundry Service.

He and his wife also had much success together. Among the hits he produced for her are “Conga,” Get on Your Feet,” “Bad Boy” and “Anything For You.” He’s the recipient of many esteemed awards including two Grammy Awards, the Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan was one of the most prominent Latin pop stars of the 1980s and ’90s. “1-2-3,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Turn the Beat Around,” “Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” are among the many lively chart-topping singles that made her a household name. She is a trailblazer in the genre, credited for paving the way for other Latin stars like Selena, Ricky Martin, Shakira and others. She’s had multiple albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, as well as the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200. She’s also received her fair share of awards and honors for her work, including eight Grammy Awards, the coveted Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Emily Estefan

In 1994, Gloria Estefan gave birth to the couple’s second child, daughter Emily. She is something of a miracle child, as Gloria was told she would not be able to have children after she was in a tragic tour bus accident in 1990 that left her with a fractured spine. Emily proved she had a bright future in music when she graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in 2016, two years after she made her public debut performing at the Miami Beach 100 Centennial Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

She’s a credited writer on “If I Never Got to Tell You,” one of the songs in the 2015 Broadway musical about her parents’ life, On Your Feet! and released two singles in 2016 and 2017, “F#ck to Be” and “Reigns (Every Night),” respectively, followed by her debut album Take Whatever You Want in 2017. That same year, Emily got to perform one of her mother’s biggest hits, “Reach,” when she was inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors. She also performed “Embraceable You” with her mother at the 2019 Gershwin Prize ceremony in honor of her father.

Lili Estefan

Though she’s not a musician, Emilio’s niece Lili Estefan is also involved in show business. The 56-year-old is a model and TV personality most known for being the co-host of the pop culture show, El Gordo y la Flaca, on Univision. She also hosted the online show, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, with her aunt Gloria and cousin Emily in 2020.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images