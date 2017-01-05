After a nearly five-year hiatus, fin de siècle indie-rock torchbearers The Shins return with a new album this spring.
The record, titled Heartworms, drops March 10 via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records. It is the first Shins record to be produced by frontman James Mercer since 2001’s Oh Inverted World.
Check out the lyric video for lead single “Name For You” below, as well as the band’s tour dates for 2017. And be sure to catch The Shins performing on this weekend’s episode of A Prairie Home Companion, which will broadcast live from The Paramount Theatre in Seattle.
Track List
1. Name For You
2. Painting a Hole
3. Cherry Hearts
4. Fantasy Island
5. Mildenhall
6. Rubber Ballz
7. Half a Million
8. Dead Alive
9. Heartworms
10. So Now What
11. The Fear
2017 Tour Dates
March 2 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
March 4 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
March 6 – San Diego,CA – Observatory North Park
March 7 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
March 28 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
March 29 – London, UK – Apollo Hammersmith
March 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
June 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell