Former Byrd and Flying Burrito Brother Chris HIllman returns this fall with his first studio album in more than a decade.

The new record, titled Bidin’ My Time, was produced by Tom Petty and will drop September 22 via Rounder Records.

The album features several new songs penned by Hillman, as well as older numbers like the Byrds’ “She Don’t Care About Time” and the Pete Seeger folk standard “The Bells of Rhymney.”

Guest musicians include Byrds alumni David Crosby and Roger McGuinn, as well as members of the Desert Rose Band (Herb Pedersen, John Jorgenson, Jay Dee Maness), of which Hillman was also a member.

“I did everything I felt was right in the moment,” Hillman said of the new record. “I did my very best. That’s all any of us can do.”

Check out track listing and upcoming tour dates below.

Track Listing

1. Bells of Rhymney

2. Bidin’ My Time

3. Given All I Can See

4. Different Rivers

5. Here She Comes Again

6. Walk Right Back

7. Such Is The World That We Live In

8. When I Get a Little Money

9. She Don’t Care About Time

10. New Old John Robertson

11. Restless

12. Wildflowers

Tour Dates

9/21 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theatre

9/22 New York, NY City Winery

9/23 Fall River, MA Narrows Center for the Arts

9/24 Boston, MA City Winery

9/26 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

9/29 Duluth, GA The Red Clay Theatre

10/1 Nashville, TN City Winery

10/4 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

10/5 Kent, OH Kent Stage

10/6 Chicago, IL Old Town School of Folk Music

10/7 Edwardsville, IL The Wildey Theatre

10/12 Bakersfield, CA Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/13 Berkeley, CA Freight & Salvage

10/16 West Hollywood, CA The Troubadour

10/26-28 Park City, UT The Egyptian Theatre

11/8 Baton Rouge, LA Red Dragon Listening Room

11/9 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe Barn

11/10 Austin, TX Texas Union Theater

1/27/18 Thousand Oaks, Ca. Scherr Theatre