Could Riley Green Be the Man to Finally Revive This 90s Cult-Classic Sports Film?

Riley Green isn’t done with the acting world. Following the country singer’s debut role on Marshals, he told Taste of Country Nights that he wants to get into movies.

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“A remake of Varsity Blues or something, that would be fun,” Green said, before noting that he’d like to play Jonathan Moxon in the potential remake, a role that was originated by the late James Van Der Beek.

That role—as well as any other potential projects for Green—all face the same roadblock.

“One of the biggest obstacles for me right now is scheduling,” he said. “When you’re in the middle of a tour, it’s hard to cut loose and go film a movie.”



Green is currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. He’s also gearing up for his debut season as a coach on The Voice.

Speaking to Billboard, Green added, “The biggest battle I face in my career now is just that I’m sleepy all the time. And it doesn’t do well during a country music show to be yawning on the stage.”

Riley Green’s Forthcoming Album

In the latter interview, Green revealed that he’ll release his next album, That’s Just Me, on Sept. 18. His latest single, “Think As You Drunk,” is out now.

“The best compliment I can give a song is ‘Man, this feels like a Toby Keith song.’Especially as a songwriter, I don’t know if there was a bigger influence on me,” Green, who samples a Keith song on the track, said. “It’s really a full-circle moment for me to have Toby’s vocal on that song.”

Other details about That’s Just Me are slim, though Green admitted that he still feels pressure to deliver, despite all of his success.

“The only thing I feel anxious about in my career is that I want to take every opportunity I’ve been given to get as much out of it as I can,” he said. “There’s no sense of ‘I can relax now.’ I’ve never felt that. It always feels like, ‘OK, this next album has got to be bigger than the last one.’”

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