Jelly Roll Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Bailee as She Heads Off to College

Jelly Roll’s daughter is celebrating a major milestone. In an Instagram post, the singer penned a touching tribute to his daughter, Bailee, in the wake of her 18th birthday and the start of her college education.

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Alongside two pics of the pair smiling in a photo booth, Jelly Roll began his lengthy post by remembering a sweet memory of playing make believe when Bailee was a little kid.

“We wrestled the imaginary alligators, we ran from hyenas, we fist fought bears, we swam in the river, anacondas,” he recalled. “Little did I know in that moment, your imagination was opening mine and that you were fixing to be the biggest impact on my life and the biggest part of my journey ever.”

Jelly Roll Gushes Over Daughter Bailee

Flash forward to today, and Bailee is 18 and a high school graduate.

“Today you accomplish something very very very few people in this family have ever accomplished, including myself … you are not only a high school graduate,” Jelly Roll wrote. “You are soon to be a college student.”

“When we talk about generational curses and breaking them, you literally are the epitome of that,” he continued. “You are kind, smart, caring, loving, adventurous, funny, sassy, honest. To put it plainly you were everything I have never been.”

Jelly Roll continued his post by noting, “Some people were born to walk. Some people were born to run, but very few were born to fly… [You] Bailee Ann were born to FLY!”

“18 looks good on you,” he added. “I can’t wait until I’m posting about how proud I am with you graduating college.”

Jelly Roll concluded, “I can’t wait until I’m posting pictures from your wedding. I can’t wait to see the woman you end up becoming.”

Jelly Roll’s post came a few weeks after Bailee attended her senior prom. The teen was crowned prom queen at the dance, an accomplishment her proud dad celebrated on his Instagram Story.

Alongside a pic of Bailee smiling while sporting her crown and sash, Jelly Roll wrote, “My little angel is the Prom Queen.”

Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images