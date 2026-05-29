Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and More Artists Exit Great American State Fair Lineup: Here’s Why

Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and more performers now have one less event on their calendar. In recent days, multiple artists have announced that they’ll no longer play at the Great American State Fair. The Freedom 250 event is scheduled to be held this summer in Washington, D.C.

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In an Instagram post, McBride explained her reasons for dropping out of the event, claiming, “I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading.”

“I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states,” she continued. “In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special.”

While McBride initially believed the event would be “fun” and “wholesome,” she wrote that “things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

“I’ve spent my entire career singing songs about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one,” she continued. “It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you, that is not the case.”

McBride concluded her statement by writing, “I appreciate every single fan who has reached out. I hope to get back to the DC area very soon.”

Bret Michaels Speaks Out About Event Exit

Michaels expressed a similar sentiment in an Instagram post of his own.

“When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life,” he began. “As the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support.”

Michaels continued by noting that he’s spent his “entire career bringing people together through music, positivity and good vibes.”

“My shows have never been about politics,” he wrote. “They’re about giving people a place to come together, have a great time and forget about life’s stresses for a few hours.”

Michaels further stated that, “unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.”

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable,” he revealed. “Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance.”

Bret Michaels Says His State Fair Decision “Isn’t About Politics”

Michaels wrote that his decision “isn’t about politics,” but rather about staying “true to what I’ve always believed in.”

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions,” he wrote. “That’s one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I’ve always respected. But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously.”

“I believe in our country, in the freedoms we’re afforded, and in the idea that for over 250 years we have gone through both highs and lows together and remained resilient,” Michaels continued. “Music is a universal language that unites us, not divides us.”

Michaels continued by stating that he “will continue to proudly support our veterans, active military members, teachers, first responders and the organizations that serve them, just as I always have.”

The former Poison frontman concluded by promising his fans in D.C. that he’ll be back soon. He also promoted his ongoing tour.

“I look forward to seeing all of you out on the road soon,” he wrote. “This is said with much love, gratitude, and respect.”

Other Artists Who’ve Dropped Out of the Great American State Fair

The Commodores likewise announced their decision to forego the event in an Instagram post.

“The Commodores will not be performing at the Great American State Fair,” the post read. “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.”

Young MC and Morris Day and the Time have also dropped out of the event. Meanwhile, members of Milli Vanilli and C+C Music Factory said they were unknowingly promoted as part of the lineup.

Vanilla Ice is still slated to perform at the event, a decision he explained on Instagram.

“Happy birthday America 250 years. It’s gonna be an epic party,” he wrote. “This is to bring us all together. I’m tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one. This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious just enjoying some fun, dancing and great memories. Hope you guys can join us.”

Flo Rida has yet to speak out about his participation in the event.

The fair, which will run from June 25, through July 10, is being organized by Freedom 250. President Donald Trump created the nonpartisan, nonprofit group to plan celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images