Jennifer Knapp’s fans first knew her as a contemporary Christian artist, beginning with her 1994 debut Circle Back. Since then, she’s undergone several musical transformations and personal evolutions, all of which led to exploring her rootsier leanings on her forthcoming album Love Comes Back Around.

The album’s title track is a gentle folk tune that takes a look at love’s long winding path, offering a taste of what listeners can expect when the Viktor Krauss album releases on June 23.

“There is a kind of quiet, persistent love that sustains one lover through the waiting times and the other with the realization that they were worth waiting for,” Knapp says. “Love has to be patient, but it has a way of demanding balance too. Though we may take different paths in how we come to love each other, the true joy is when those paths unite, become equal and are shared together.”

Listen to “Love Comes Back Around” below.