Congratulations to our July/August 2017 Lyric Contest winners, listed below.

1st Place

“Highway Sky”

by Adrian Gronseth

Beverly Hills, CA

Fell in love on Monday

Tuesday fell back down

Hit the road on Wednesday

Rolled right outta town

The highway’s always open

When all the doors have closed

Beyond the city’s silence

There’s music on the road

Mama made me wonder

Daddy let me drive

My baby took me under

Taught me how to dive

Know I’m born to ramble

Ride upon the wind

Believe I’m bound to die for you

I just don’t know when

Far away, far beyond the clutches of the past

Out to where the wild waters flow

A suitcase and a harp to blow my heart is all I ask

Leave the rest behind me when it’s time to go

Left you in Missouri

Got drunk in Arkansas

Woke up in Montana snow

With a broken jaw

Spent all of my silver

Gambled all my gold

Gave away my winter coat

But my soul ain’t cold

Far away, far beyond the clutches of the past

Out to where the wild flowers grow

A notebook and a harp to blow my heart is all I ask

Leave the rest behind me when it’s time to go

Never could find shelter

Could not claim a home

Never feel as free as when

My boots begin to roam

Don’t know where I’m going

Don’t know how or why

But I’ll lead my feet to where

The highway meets the sky

2nd Place

“Proof of Life”

by Michael Sinay

San Antonio, TX

A table for two

Neither one of us is there

Pretend to read the menu

With a 1,000 yard stare

The talk is cheap…

As the mariachi play

“Would the lady care for a song tonight?”

Here’s a $20 to just go away…

That summer in Veracruz

Stray dogs at our feet…

Just a couple of crazy kids

With a front row seat…

Not a care in the world

Beyond the changing tides

Before the lines were drawn

Before we chose up sides…

You can’t hold a heart for ransom

On the edge of a knife…

You can’t try to raise the dead

Without a proof of life…

Every tie that binds

The struggle & the strife…

Every battle scar

They are my proof of life…

Windswept memories are trapped behind your glance

I try to recall, the last time that we danced…

To a faded fiddle’s call, in the early July heat

To when we knew the rhythm…of the other’s own heartbeat…

So here I am again

Corona in my hand…

Trying to find the answers

In a million grains of sand…

Did the anchor just give way?

Did we just drift out to sea…?

And the shimmer off the ocean

Is only a memory…

You can’t hold a heart for ransom

On the edge of a knife…

You can’t try to raise the dead

Without a proof of life…

Every tie that binds

The struggle & the strife…

Every battle scar

They are my proof of life…

You can’t hold a heart for ransom

On the edge of a knife…

You can’t try to raise the dead

Without a proof of life…

All the ties that blind

A man & a wife

Leave us battle scarred…

They are our proof of life…

3rd Place

“Your Days Are Numbered”

by Bill Vaughn, Ken Harrell

Eagleville, TN

I spent the summer of my 16th year

On the farm with my grandpa

He tried to teach me right from wrong

But I thought I knew it all

All the little things that matter

Never mattered much to me

And it took losing him

For me to finally see

That grandpa’s words mean more now than ever

And looking back I wish I listened then to what he said

Don’t let your life get in the way of living

Take your time and be a little more forgiving

Do what’s right and remember this, my son

Your days are numbered and you don’t know which one you’re on

Years and miles down the road

My son came to me

And said, “Dad, my world is upside-down”

And I can’t make ends meet

He said, “I work all the time

To buy the things that we don’t need

I hardly see my wife and kids

And it’s killing me”

And grandpa’s words meant more right then than ever

So I told him

The same way he told me, when he said

Don’t let your life get in the way of living

Take your time and be a little more forgiving

Do what’s right and remember this, my son

Your days are numbered and you don’t know which one you’re on

Every day you get

That’s just a gift from up above

And don’t wait on tomorrow

‘Cause tomorrow might now come

Don’t let your life get in the way of living

Take your time and be a little more forgiving

Do what’s right and remember this, my son

Your days are numbered and you don’t know which one you’re on

4th Place

“Tastes Like A Heartache”

by Andrea Stray

San Francisco, CA

I finally ran into you

It was how I thought it would be

I was a little thrown, and it was so bittersweet

Sure enough the past slowly crept in

I was happy to see you, but I remember when

The air was thick with blue night scars

Drunken dreams and perfect guitars

To go back now would be a bittersweet mistake

Cause the bottom line is, it tastes like a heartache

So I grabbed my drink to wash it down

So much to say, but too many people around

I almost fell again for you

Between the smoke and these aching blues

The air was thick with blue night scars

Drunken dreams and perfect guitars

To go back now would be a bittersweet mistake

Cause the bottom line is, it tastes like a heartache

The bottom line is, it tastes like a heartache

And there’s a place that nobody knows

Where the melodies last like faith and a rose

When the air gets thick with blue night scars

Drunken dreams and perfect guitars

I remember that’s what caused us to break

The bottom line is, it tastes like a heartache

Yeah, The bottom line is, it tastes like a heartache

Honorable Mention

“Submarine”

by Matt Larson

Peoria Heights, IL

“Start Again”

by Bill Beasley

Winston Salem, NC

“Writing Letters”

by Jeanne Marie Freer, Molly Jeanne Freer

Poughkeepsie, NY

“Sunday Mourning”

by Bryan Garrett

Houston, TX

“I Didn’t Come This Far (To Only Come This Far)”

by Mark Stepakoff

Wellesley, MA

“Blue Camaro”

by Eric Jones

Staten Island, NY

“Broken”

by Taylor Lanigan

Delray Beach, FL

“Pass Me By”

by Aemero Gebeyehu

Los Angeles, CA

“Redemption”

by Melody Black

Rowlett, TX

“Hooking Up”

by Nick Deutsch

New York, NY