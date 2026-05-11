We’re excited to introduce the judges for American Songwriter’s 2026 Song Contest! This year’s panel brings together an eclectic mix of industry leaders, hitmakers, and visionary artists spanning a wide range of genres. Get to know the voices behind the panel and don’t miss your chance to put your music in front of them.

Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. In 2026, McCollum will make his fourth consecutive appearance at Houston's signature event. McCollum has earned an ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year (2022), took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He was nominated for a CMA Award for "Song of the Year" (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit "Burn It Down" - marking his third straight nomination. McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” (2023) for his music video for “Burn It Down.” The hit single marked his fourth consecutive #1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." In 2025, McCollum released his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, which is a critically acclaimed artistic achievement. The Deluxe Edition of the album, featuring four additional tracks – including the fan-favorite “Big Ole Fancy House,” is slated for release on March 20th, 2026.



https://www.parkermccollum.com/

Peter Frampton

Over the course of a career spanning more than six decades, Peter Frampton has established himself as one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. In 2007, he won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints; in 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame; and in 2019, he received the Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM’s TEC Awards. In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography, “Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir,” debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton’s latest album, Rockstar, as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe—listen here.

In 2024, he received the Les Paul Spirit Award at Gibson Garage Nashville, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and wrapped an extensive headline tour before returning to the studio to record Carry the Light.



(Photo Credit: © 2025 Fletcher Moore)



https://www.frampton.com/



Sam Nelson (X Ambassadors)

Sam Nelson Harris is the frontman and founding member of the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning band X Ambassadors, who have dominated the alternative charts over the last decade. Sam has played the world’s biggest music festivals, headlined countless nationwide and world tours, celebrated a #1 song at Alternative radio and multiple songs in the Top 10, and collaborated with artists such as Eminem, Jay-Z, Jacob Banks, K.Flay, grandson, The Knocks, Kygo, Illenium, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. He has also had an eclectic career as a songwriter and producer for not only his band X Ambassadors, but also for artists such as Rihanna, Lizzo, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, SZA, and Marren Morris.



https://xambassadors.com/

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Not only does Lzzy Hale front record-breaking GRAMMY® Award-winning platinum rock band Halestorm, but her voice also echoes throughout popular culture at large. Since co-founding the band in her teens, she has quietly cemented herself as a powerhouse vocalist, deft and dynamic guitarist, and influential force at the forefront of a faithful fanbase.



https://www.halestormrocks.com/

Mitchell Tenpenny

Multi-platinum selling artist and songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny has enjoyed tremendous success since releasing his debut single in 2018.” With appearances and performances on the ACM Awards, the CMA Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Today Show and more, Mitchell has increased his ever-growing fan base. The 2x ACM, CMT and CMA nominee has reached the top of the country radio charts with three #1 singles (“Drunk Me,” “Truth About You,” “At The End Of A Bar”) and eight #1s on SiriusXM/The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown. He’s surpassed 2.5 billion career global on-demand streams and has an ever-growing list of RIAA certifications, including “Drunk Me” 4x Platinum and “We Got History” garnering Platinum status.



(Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato)



https://mitchell10penny.com/

KYLE

KYLE (also known as SuperDuperKyle) is a multi-platinum, chart-topping rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor whose vibrant personality and melodic approach have made him one of hip-hop’s most charismatic and forward-moving voices. He first gained traction through a series of independently released mixtapes before breaking into the mainstream with his infectious, feel-good sound.

His breakout single, “iSpy” featuring Lil Yachty, became an 8x-platinum global smash, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song quickly became one of the most streamed tracks of its era, catapulting KYLE into the international spotlight and solidifying his reputation for crafting uplifting, genre-blurring hits.

In 2018, KYLE released his RIAA Gold-certified debut studio album Light of Mine, featuring collaborations with artists such as Kehlani and 2 Chainz. The album’s success led to performances at major festivals including Coachella and headlining tours across the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia, further establishing him as a global force.

Beyond music, KYLE has expanded into film and television. He made his on-screen debut starring in The After Party, a Netflix original that became a cultural favorite among fans of music-driven comedies. He later appeared in Cherry, directed by Russo Brothers and starring Tom Holland, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

KYLE closed out the decade with See You When I’m Famous, a project inspired by his real-life high school yearbook quote, a full-circle testament to the confidence and vision that have fueled his rise from dreamer to hitmaker.

With a new album on the horizon and a massive year ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be another defining chapter for KYLE, an artist who continues to evolve while staying true to the optimism and authenticity that first set him apart.



https://www.superduperkyle.com/



Anoushka Shankar

To read a list of sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar’s accomplishments is to read many life stories in one: prolific 13-time Grammy®-nominated recording artist; touring veteran; film composer; artistic curator; published author; impassioned activist. Anoushka was the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield at the age of eighteen; an Ivor Novello Award winner for her A Suitable Boy soundtrack; an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music; the first Indian musician to perform live or serve as presenter at the Grammy® Awards, and the first Indian woman ever nominated; one of the first five female composers to have been added to the UK A-level music syllabus; and most recently, in June 2024, the recipient of an Honorary Degree in Music from Oxford University. She will serve as a fellow at Oxford University in 2026.

Anoushka is currently celebrating thirty years of global touring since her prodigious debut at the age of thirteen. She began studying the sitar and Indian classical music under the intensive tutelage of her father, Pandit Ravi Shankar, learning by ear not only the musical tradition that has been passed on through generations but also the improvisatory freedom for which her father was so renowned. A love of this creative freedom has drawn her across borders and timelines to collaborate with a mind-bogglingly diverse array of artists including Herbie Hancock, Patti Smith, Sting, Zubin Mehta, Joshua Bell, Arooj Aftab, Jacob Collier, Nils Frahm, M.I.A, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and her half-sister Norah Jones. Her versatility is built from years honing her craft on stages from legendary jazz cafes to iconic symphony halls and festivals of 40,000 people, playing with venerable orchestras and ever-changing band formations, expanding the confidence to be artistically truthful and to connect to her audience from the heart.

Anoushka most recently released Chapter III: We Return to Light, the final part of a trilogy of mini-albums, and was Guest Director of Brighton Festival 2025. She is a singular, genre-defying artist known for breaking new ground across realms, with a boundless commitment to forging connection, hope and peace through music.



https://www.anoushkashankar.com/

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb is a GRAMMY™ Award–winning singer-songwriter whose platinum hit “Stay (I Missed You)” made history as the first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single by an independent artist. Across 15 albums, her intimate, melodic songwriting has defined a decades-long career built on storytelling, emotional honesty, and enduring connection with audiences.



(Photo Credit: John Shearer)



https://www.lisaloeb.com/



Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke has weathered the storm and is ready to open her heart and shed the armor as she looks to her next chapter. With new music on the horizon and after a year filled with some of the highest highs and lowest lows, breakout country sensation Ashley Cooke has dug deeper than ever into her songwriting and storytelling to reveal her strongest, most vulnerable, and most honest work yet.

After winning Belmont's prestigious Country Showcase and releasing her debut album on Big Loud/Back Blocks Music 'shot in the dark,' Cooke went on to win her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year in 2024, and has been nominated twice for ACM's New Female Artist of the Year, as well as Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Cooke also notched her first #1 hit at Country radio with her breakthrough track, "your place." As her career started to thrive and take flight - something she had been working towards since penning her first song at the age of eleven - the silky songstress' personal life seemed to be spiraling. Cooke and her family navigated severe health issues, losses, heartbreak, and struggles with mental health - all while putting on a smile night-after-night on stage to deliver unforgettable moments with her fans and showing gratitude for the amazing accolades she began to stack up. Those experiences and hardships have fueled Cooke more than ever to throw herself completely into her music - and what's to come is a testament to that.

Cooke has made debuts at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium; national TV appearances on ABC’s The Bachelorette and NBC’s TODAY Show; stepped into the ring at Madison Square Garden for a show-stopping rendition of “God Bless America” ahead of John Cena’s farewell WWE Monday Night RAW match; collaborations and tours with Ne-Yo, Rascal Flatts, Joe Jonas, Marshmello, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Brett Young; Kane Brown, and, most recently, Parker McCollum. Ashley’s brand-new project, ace, released November 14th, bridges the gap between her debut and sophomore albums, spanning nine deeply personal tracks and featuring five brand-new songs.



https://ashleycooke.com/



Kameron Marlowe

Columbia Nashville singer / songwriter Kameron Marlowe “is one of our greatest living country singers” (MusicRow). The Kannapolis, North Carolina-native fell in love with country music on an old FM radio while hunting and fishing with his grandpa, raised on Keith Whitley, Brooks & Dunn, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Ray Charles. Marlowe grew up singing in church choir and bands, honing his soulful, resonant baritone and distinct vocal style while in school, eventually dropping out of college and working as an auto part salesman at General Motors to help his family.

In 2019, his self-penned single “Giving You Up” brought Kameron notoriety and moved him to Music City. However, it was his 2022 debut album We Were Cowboys where the world finally took note, becoming an “all-around vocalist-writer-artist worth paying attention to” (Billboard). Now, three albums, multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, and over 1.2 billion+ global streams later, Marlowe stands out as one of the most singular, formidable, and agile talents in the format.

“The ‘best live voice’ in all of country” (American Songwriter), Marlowe’s titanic vocal ability, universally appealing catalog, and tasteful ear have earned him sold-out headliners from coast to coast, hand-picking and championing openers like Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Tucker Wetmore, and more as support for his raved-about live show. Marlowe himself has supported genre giants Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and others, with a slate of 2025 arena dates supporting Parker McCollum on tap. His new single, “Seventeen,” is spinning on nationwide country radio now.



https://www.kameronmarlowe.com/

Jenna Davis

Jenna Davis is a country pop singer-songwriter whose powerful vocals and relatable storytelling have fueled nearly 200 million streams. A multi-faceted talent, she transitions seamlessly between the stage and screen, building an audience of over 11 million followers and selling out headlining shows. She also voices the titular role in the M3GAN franchise and was named to Variety’s 2023 Young Hollywood Impact Report.



https://jennadavisofficial.com/

GIULIA BE

Brazilian pop star GIULIA BE is one of the most promising voices of the new generation, amassing more than 2 billion streams across Spotify and YouTube, while also earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist. A musician, actress, and trilingual songwriter, GIULIA writes and records in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, bringing a global perspective to modern pop. Her upcoming 21-track self-titled album, GIULIA BE, will feature songs in all three languages, with GIULIA writing every track herself. The project has already been previewed through releases including “fool for love” + “poltergeist” + "girls just wanna” in English, “bye bye bahia” + “tonta” + “grillos” in Spanish, and "delícia proibida” + “viciada" + "antes que você vá” in Portuguese. In 2024, GIULIA became the first Brazilian artist of her generation to sign a global contract with Sony Music. Known for her expressive voice and emotional songwriting, she has topped charts in Brazil, Portugal, and beyond, earning platinum and multi-platinum certifications while also appearing on Spotify and TikTok global viral charts. GIULIA first gained attention with the 2018 single “Too Bad,” later achieving national success across Brazil with hits such as “Menina Solta” and “(não) era amor” (2020). Alongside her music career, she has expanded into acting, starring in the film Depois do Universo (2022) and appearing in the upcoming As Dez Vantagens de Morrer Depois de Você.



(Photo Credit: @christybarley)



https://www.giuliabe.com/

Maddox Batson

16-year-old singer-songwriter Maddox Batson is a rising country/pop artist known for tracks like “Girl In Green,” “Any Other Night” and “Coincidence,” in addition to co-writing credits on Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s smash hit “Tough.” Batson was named a Billboard 21 Under 21 artist, while the LA Times praised him as “a country Justin Bieber in the making.” Batson toured the U.S., Canada and Europe on his 44-city Live Worldwide Tour.



(Photo Credit: Aaron Meighan)



https://www.maddoxbatson.com/



Chase McDaniel

Raised by his grandparents in the small Kentucky town of Greensburg, Chase McDaniel is one of Nashville’s most tenacious singer-songwriters and a shining example of how kindness, persistence, and curiosity can pay off. After graduating from the University of Louisville, he pursued his dream of making Country music all the way to Nashville. But the streetwise go-getter, who’s no stranger to hard times, quickly found misfortune once again – this time courtesy of the pandemic. Jobless and down to his last $12, he almost packed it up and headed home, then found a lifeline in a friend who loaned him enough to cover rent for just a few more weeks. During that time, McDaniel submitted over 50 job applications and finally landed a gig, working double shifts and sleeping as little as four hours a night while writing and recording with his producer and best friend Jerry Jacobs in whatever spare time he could find. Grateful for the second chance, McDaniel poured his heart and soul into his music, sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly, and steadily winning over a growing community of fans who’ve connected with his honesty and strength through vulnerability – not to mention his enigmatic swagger. Over the last few years, he’s scored the #1 spot on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales and iTunes Country single charts with the self-aware “Project” and reached #3 (all-genre) for “Your Daughter” (a heartbreaking track written about his sister). The Big Machine Records talent released his debut EP Blame It All On Country Music in early 2024, and began taking his Country-Rock sound and rich baritone vocals to sold-out audiences across the country. Named a “Rising Country Stars To Know” by GRAMMY.com, his first single “Burned Down Heaven” is setting fire to Country radio after delivering his acclaimed autobiographical debut album Lost Ones. McDaniel’s ultimate aim is to help others find the light.



(Photo Credit: Robby Stevens)



https://www.chasemcdanielmusic.com/



Tigirlily Gold

Sister duo Tigirlily Gold has been playing music together since they could walk, and officially formed their band in high school. Growing up, they crisscrossed the mid-west, growing a fierce fan base and playing amphitheaters across their home-state of North Dakota. After moving to Nashville, they landed a weekly residence at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Nashville’s famed lower Broadway. Playing four-hour sets, three to four nights a week, the sisters developed a performance style that’s not only captivating and fun but shows just how entertaining is in their blood.



The powerhouse duo released their debut album, Blonde, in July 2024. Blonde is a deeply personal project that includes tales of love and loss alongside powerful anthems and songs of female empowerment. Their debut single at country radio, “Shoot Tequila,” reached the Top 40 and found viral success with millions of views across social media, and millions of streams across platforms. Their follow-up single, “I Tried A Ring On,” surpassed the first, becoming their first Top 30 single at country radio. The success of the Blonde helped Tigirlily Gold get nominated for two CMT awards, two People’s Choice Country awards, and win their first ACM award for New Duo/Group of the Year



With brand new music set for release in 2025, the sister duo is ready to bring girl group energy back to country music. Tigirlily Gold is poised for a breakthrough year.



https://www.tigirlily.com

Michigander

Michigander blends eloquent songwriting, uplifting instrumentation, and heartland storytelling with alternative flair. With 80M+ streams and acclaim from major outlets, he continues to build momentum with his EPs, albums, and hit radio success. His 2025 self-titled debut explores nostalgia and growth, while tours with top acts and major festivals have cemented his rising profile. He is always looking ahead at the next sonic journey.



https://www.michiganderband.com/

Sophia James

Singer-songwriter Sophia James lives between the lines, and her music is no different. She’s amassed over 35M streams by blending indie pop, folk, jazz, and rock into a singular sound. Most recently, her song “So Unfair” soundtracked Group 7. Now Sophia is diving into her most creative project yet; a power pop influenced album with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum producer Alex Bilowitz.



(Photo Credit: Stephanie Saias)



https://www.sophiajamesinfo.com/

Mark Lettieri

Mark Lettieri is a GRAMMY-winning guitarist, composer, producer, and instructor based in Fort Worth, TX. He creates acclaimed guitar-based instrumental music, and is a member of leading instrumental bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers. As a session musician proficient in a multitude of styles, he has recorded and performed in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major-label artists.

Lettieri has released nine albums as a leader: Knows (2011), Futurefun (2013), Spark and Echo (2016) Deep: The Baritone Sessions in (2019), Things of That Nature (2019), Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 (2021), Fly Through It (EP, 2022), Out by Midnight: Live at the Iridium (2023), Can I Tell You Something? (2024), and Mark Lettieri Group Meets WDR Big Band at Studio 4 (2025). Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, giving Lettieri his first nomination as a solo artist. He tours this material around the globe with his quartet, the Mark Lettieri Group.

Playing in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex gospel and R&B scene led Lettieri to join Snarky Puppy in 2008, and he remains active with the band as a writer, arranger, session player, and touring member. His work with the group has resulted in five GRAMMY Awards: Best R&B Performance for "Something" feat. Lalah Hathaway in 2014, and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Sylva in 2016, Culcha Vulcha in 2017, Live at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, and Empire Central in 2023).

In 2018, Lettieri helped form The Fearless Flyers, with Cory Wong, Nate Smith, and Joe Dart. The Vulfpeck-adjacent quartet has eight releases to date: The Fearless Flyers (2018), The Fearless Flyers II (2019), Tailwinds (2020), Live at Madison Square Garden (2021), The Fearless Flyers III (2022), The Fearless Flyers IV (2024), The Fearless Flyers V (2025), and Live in Italy (2025). The band is a regular presence on the international jazz and jam-band festival scene.

As a sideman, Lettieri has performed and/or recorded with a myriad of artists including Erykah Badu, David Crosby, Kirk Franklin, The Jacksons, Fred Hammond, Tori Kelly, 50 Cent, Ledisi, Tamela Mann, Lecrae, Lupe Fiasco, Keyshia Cole, Xzibit, Anthony Evans, Phillip Phillips, Nelly, Chrisette Michele, Myron Butler, and even alongside comedians Dave Chappelle and Harry Shearer. For a sizable sampling of Lettieri’s session work, visit this Spotify playlist.

In addition to his recording and performing career, Lettieri is involved with the development and demonstration of various musical equipment with a number of brands. In recent years, he has teamed up with Paul Reed Smith Guitars to create his signature model Fiore electric guitar, the MeLody overdrive pedal with J. Rockett Audio Designs, and the NewWave chorus pedal with Jackson Audio. Lettieri has also collaborated with Apple, Inc. to create a package of downloadable guitar loops for the digital audio workstations Logic Pro and Garageband.

As an instructor, Lettieri has released online guitar instructional courses through outlets such as TrueFire, Brett Papa, Guitareo, and Soundslice, as well as print lessons available from Premier Guitar Magazine. On a personal note, Lettieri was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and came to Texas via Texas Christian University (TCU). There, he matriculated in advertising and public relations, competed in track and field, and began dipping his toes in the local music scene. A passionate guitarist since middle school, he began his music career upon graduating from TCU. An avid lover of food, travel, and doing his best to keep an active lifestyle, he resides with his wife, two daughters, and their cats.



(Photo Credit: Jordan Thibeaux)



https://www.marklettieri.com/



Filmore

Missouri-bred, Nashville-based Country artist FILMORE is redefining modern Country. As the first Country act signed to Pitbull’s Mr. 305 Records, he fearlessly blurs genre lines. His self-written album Atypical blends raw honesty with stadium-sized hooks — including the Pitbull-assisted “Yeehaw” — delivering a sound rooted in Country while proving he’s anything but typical.



(Photo Credit: Anwar “Ize” Cedeño)



https://www.filmoremusic.com/

The Baylor Project

The Baylor Project, featuring the husband-and-wife duo Marcus and Jean Baylor, is an astonishing partnership built on love, family, faith, culture and community. 8x Grammy nominated and 1x NAACP Image Award winners, The Baylor Project found their musical roots in the church where the road was paved for the influence of jazz, gospel, blues and soul to make its mark.



(Photo Credit: A Brilliant Nomad)



https://www.thebaylorproject.com/



Fancy Hagood

When Fancy Hagood was just 17 years old, he got in a car he barely knew how to drive and moved to Nashville, a city he’d never visited, with the dream of becoming an openly queer country artist. He had gumption, and hustle. “Every year I'm on some artist to watch or up and coming list, and I've been on that list for the past decade and I just keep going.” This drive, resilience, and indomitably joyful spirit color Hagood’s sophomore solo album, American Spirit.

American Spirit marks, in Hagood’s view, both a return and an arrival, an embracement of his past while moving forward into his future. On his debut album, 2021’s Southern Curiosity, which found the singer blending country with the sounds of glam rock and confessional pop, he says, “I fought really hard about it being labeled a country album, because I had just been so jaded by the conversation about who belongs in country and what is country.” After Southern Curiosity found a home on country playlisting and with country audiences, Hagood knew his next step would be “to really go back to my roots and that original dream of wanting to be a country artist.”

Hagood’s reclaimed joy permeates American Spirit; despite everything he’s been through, sorrow has no home here, though vulnerability, gratitude, and resilience do. Life may, sometimes, be hard and disappointing and confounding, but most of the time, we can survive it. And if we’re lucky, and we have the right people by our sides, we can thrive again. Collaborating with producers John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde’s Lindeville), Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly’s Dying Star), and Jeremy Lutitio (Joy Oladokun, Devon Gilfillian) and co-writers Caitlyn Smith, Mindy Smith, Sean McConnell, and Mary Steenburgen, Hagood has curated a rich atmosphere of trusted collaborators and friends who not only allow him to fully express his artistry and emotions, but lift him up in the process.

On American Spirit, Hagood’s lyrics traverse all the complex emotions of being alive, from experiencing the many stages of grief for loved ones lost (“Good Grief”) to reminding oneself that pain is a part of the human experience (“Isn’t That Life?” featuring Michelle Branch) that can’t be avoided, only moved through (“Through”), where, hopefully, you’ll find a new version of yourself on the other side (“Ever Really Ready”).

A native of Bentonville, AR, Hagood now calls Nashville home. His debut album, 2021’s Southern Curiosity, which was heralded as for its “lively, unapologetic, [and] buoyant” (Rolling Stone) and “dreamy, nostalgic” (The Boot) songwriting, was nominated for Best Country Record at the 2022 Libera Awards. In 2022, he received praised by Elton John, stating, “We need more people like Fancy.” An artist who values community, collaboration, and inclusiveness in music, 2024 found Hagood guesting on Orville Peck’s highly anticipated duets album Stampede in addition to releasing Smothered, Covered & Fried, a 5-song EP in collaboration with She Returns From War, Jamie Wyatt, TJ Osborne, The Kentucky Gentlemen, and Brooke Eden.



https://www.fancyhagood.com/



Mason Domke

Mason Domke serves as Director, A&R and Research at Warner Records Nashville, where he specializes in identifying emerging talent through a blend of creative scouting and data analysis. A Vanderbilt University graduate, Mason helps bridge the gap between artist development and strategic research.

Samantha Cox (Vice President, Creative, BMI New York)

As Vice President, Creative, New York, Samantha Cox is responsible for overseeing the Pop, Rock and Indie team based in BMI’s New York office. She is also responsible for scouting and signing new songwriters and publishers, and maintaining relationships with existing BMI affiliates worldwide, as well as coordinating various songwriter nights, showcases and seminars.

As a 20-year veteran of BMI, Cox has been a critical force in the songwriter community, and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous BMI songwriters, including Lady Gaga, Halsey, Ammar Malik, Bebe Rexha, 3 Doors Down, Shinedown, My Chemical Romance, Howie Day, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Flyleaf and many others.



https://www.bmi.com/about/entry/samantha_cox

Leslie Fram

Leslie Fram is a veteran music executive, artist advocate, and the Founder & CEO of FEMco (Fram Entertainment & Music), a creative consulting collective specializing in artist development, talent booking, and B2B entertainment strategy. With over 30 years of experience across radio, television, and artist mentorship, Fram is known for her visionary leadership and dedication to elevating underrepresented voices in music. A former SVP of Music & Talent at CMT, she created the acclaimed Next Women of Country franchise and co-founded the advocacy group Change the Conversation. A trailblazer in both modern rock and country music, Fram’s work continues through FEMco’s purpose-driven initiatives like FEMcountry, FEMpop, and FEMrock.



https://www.hellofemco.com/

Joe Ferrari (Founder of the Ferrari Music Group)

Joe Ferrari is a seasoned music industry professional with over two decades of experience and the founder of the Ferrari Music Group (FMG). FMG is dedicated to the management, development, and strategic growth of both emerging and established talent and labels globally. Drawing from his extensive background in the music industry and his education from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, Ferrari brings a unique leadership approach to FMG, focusing on nurturing talent, fostering industry relationships and conceptualizing and executing a strategic vision. Prior to founding FMG, Ferrari was the Head of A&R for Sony Music Canada where he delivered over two dozen Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum records, numerous Juno Awards and signed and developed artists such as Pressa, Tyler Shaw and Aqyila. Through his tenure at Sony Music Canada, Ferrari led key outreach initiatives including his work with remote Northern communities, which aimed to empower Indigenous youth through the arts. Ferrari’s vision reflects a deep commitment to artistic development, investment growth and authentic community engagement.

Jeff Cohen (Songwriter/Producer)

Jeff Cohen a 6 Time BMI Award winning, Grammy and CMT Award Nominated Songwriter/Producer/Publisher based in Nashville and London whose songs have appeared on over 25 million albums sold, over 100 placements in TV/Film and over 10 million video games.

Jeff’s songs have been recorded by Evan and Jaron (Hit single/BMI award - "Crazy For This Girl"), Big and Rich (Hit single/BMI award - "Holy Water"), The Band Perry (Hit single/BMI Award - "Postcard From Paris") , The Shires (Hit Singles - "1000 Hallelujahs", "I See Stars", "Daddy’s Little Girl" and "Echo"), Laura Bell Bundy (Hit single - "Giddy On Up" - also #1 Video CMT and GAC), The Worry Dolls - "Endless Road" (2018 UK Americana Award Song of The Year Nomination), , Richie MacDonald of Lone Star (Hit single - "I Turn To You"), Ilse DeLange (Hit Single - "Beautiful Distraction"), Waylon (Hit Single - "Hey"), Nell Bryden (Hit Singles “Amy” and “These Changes”) , Nikhil D’Souza (Hit Singles - “Beautiful Mind” and “Silver and Gold”), Sugarland, Josh Groban, Mandy Moore, Macy Gray, Spin Doctors, Nick Lachey, Teitur, Jake Bugg, Nine Days, Doc Walker, Mickey Guyton, Hush, Luz Casal, Marc Broussard, Kristian Bush, Julia Cole, Nell Bryden, The Wandering Hearts, First Time Flyers, Toby Lightman, Cho Yong- Pil, Waylon, Tina Dico, Sandi Patty and many more.

Jeff's songs have been featured in TV shows such as Paw Patrol (Theme/ 3 BMI Awards), Jack and Jill (Theme), I Married A Princess (Theme), The Exes (Theme), Roll The Tape/ESPN (Theme) , Out Of Pocket/SEC (Theme), Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, Party of Five, The Simpson’s, American Idol, Saturday Night Live, Catfish, Sonny With A Chance, and many more.

Jeff’s songs have been featured in movies such as Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Twinless, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Stuart Little 2, Aquamarine, Princess Diaries, Grandma’s Boy and more.

Among his constant co-writers are Jamie Hartman, Sacha Skabek, Kara DioGuardi, Liz Rose, Jeff Trott, Kristian Bush, James T Slater and many more.

Jeff is a Board Member of NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International) and Board Member of Inspired Nation Foundation. He is also founder and songwriter of the critically acclaimed band Pancho’s Lament

In a previous life he was a music executive at BMI working with such talent as Jeff Buckley, Kara DioGuardi, Lisa Loeb, Joan Osborne, Spin Doctors, Ben Folds, Wilco, Ani Di Franco and many more.