Deer Tick recently announced plans to follow up 2013’s Negativity with the release of two new albums — Vol. 1, which showcases the band’s reflective, folkier side, and Vol. 2, which emphasizes their grittier punk leanings.

Today, the group has released a track off the latter called “Jumpstarting,” an infectious rocker in which frontman John McCauley offers the listener support through times of hardship. Accompanying the track is an amusing animated visual of the band members relaxing poolside.

Deer Tick Vol.1 and Deer Tick Vol.2 were recorded in Memphis at Ardent Studios, and both albums are due out September 15 via Partisan Records.

Check out the video for “Jumpstarting” below as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.



Deer Tick 2017 Tour Dates:

07/15 – The Bob Marshall Music Festival Seeley Lake, MT

07/24 – Ocean Mist Hollis Brown Newport, RI

07/28 – Deer Tick & Friends Newport After Party Newport, RI

07/29 – Deer Tick & Friends Newport After Party Newport, RI

07/30 – Deer Tick & Friends Newport After Party Newport, RI

08/04-05 – Pickathon Happy Valley, OR

09/13-14 Americana Music Festival Nashville, TN

09/16 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Bristol, TN

09/17 – Saturn Birmingham, AL

09/19 – Terminal West Atlanta, GA

09/20 – Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC

09/22 – Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC

09/23 – Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

09/24 – Sing Out Loud Festival St Augustine, FL

10/17 – Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY

10/19 – Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

10/20 – Cedar Cultural Center Minneapolis, MN

10/21 – Metro Chicago, IL

10/22 – The Bluebird Bloomington, IN

10/24 – Codfish Hollow Barn Maquoketa, IA

10/25 – Slowdown Omaha, NE

10/27 – The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO

10/28 – Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

10/31 – Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

11/02 – The Bartlett Spokane, WA

11/03 – Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada

11/04 – Neumos Seattle, WA

11/07 – The Independent San Francisco, CA

11/08 – The Independent San Francisco, CA

11/10 – Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

11/11 – Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA

11/12 – Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

11/13 – 191 Toole Tucson, AZ

11/14 – The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX

11/16 – The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX

11/17 – The Heights Theater Houston, TX

11/18 – Mohawk Austin, TX

11/24 – Columbus Theatre Providence, RI

11/25 – The Met Cafe Providence, RI

11/26 – The Met Cafe Providence, RI

11/29 – Toad’s Place New Haven, CT

11/30 – 9:30 Club Washington, DC

12/01 – Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

12/02 – Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY