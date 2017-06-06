After nearly four years of hibernation, beloved rock and rollers Deer Tick will release two albums on September 15 via Partisan Records.

The records — titled Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. — were both recorded at Ardent Studios in Memphis, but are distinct in nature.

Vol. 1 is a somewhat folky, introspective affair, while Vol. 2 might be called its snottier, louder twin, propelled by the Replacements-style punk the band is often known for.

Below, you can get a taste of both albums, with “Sea of Clouds” from Vol. 1, and “It’s a Whale” from Vol. 2.