Deer Tick Announces Two New Albums, Offers A Single From Each

Album art for Deer Tick’s Vol. 1.

After nearly four years of hibernation, beloved rock and rollers Deer Tick will release two albums on September 15 via Partisan Records.

The records — titled Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. — were both recorded at Ardent Studios in Memphis, but are distinct in nature.

Vol. 1 is a somewhat folky, introspective affair, while Vol. 2 might be called its snottier, louder twin, propelled by the Replacements-style punk the band is often known for.

Below, you can get a taste of both albums, with “Sea of Clouds” from Vol. 1, and “It’s a Whale” from Vol. 2.