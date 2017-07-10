One month after signing to Jagjaguwar and releasing new single “Doomed,” Los Angeles singer-songwriter Moses Sumney has announced plans for his first full-length LP Aromanticism, due out September 22.

Sumney himself describes the record as an opportunity to “have a moment with yourself, for yourself.”

The LP will also include new versions of previously-released singles, including “Lonely World” and “Plastic”.

Accompanying the announcement of Aromanticism is a chilling live-performance video of Sumney’s “Doomed,” recorded at St. Stephens Uniting Church in Sydney, Australia.

Check out the video below, as well as the album’s tracklist and Sumney’s upcoming tour dates.

Tracklist:

1. Man On The Moon (Reprise)

2. Don’t Bother Calling

3. Plastic

4. Quarrel

5. Stoicism

6. Lonely World

7. Make Out In My Car

8. The Cocoon-Eyed Baby

9. Doomed

10. Indulge Me

11. Self-Help Tape

2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Fest

08/11 Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

09/02 Dorset, UK – End of the Road Festival

09/22 San Diego, CA – Irenic

09/24 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

09/26 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

09/28 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

09/29 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

09/30 Vancouver, BC – St. James Hall

10/03 Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

10/04 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

10/05 Toronto, ON – Mod Club

10/09 Cambridge, MA – Sinclair

10/11 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

10/14 Asheville, NC – Mothlight

10/15 Atlanta, GA – Afropunk Festival

10/17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/18 Austin, TX – Parish

10/25 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

10/30 Brighton, UK – Komedia

10/31 London, UK – Islington Town Hall

11/02 Paris, FR – Pitchfork Paris Music Festival

11/03 Bruges, BE – Cactus Club

11/05 Eindhoven, NL – So What’s Next?

11/07 Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche

11/08 Prague, CZ – Meetfactory

11/09 Munich, DE – Ampere

11/12 Berlin, DE – Berghain Kantine

11/14 Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

11/16 Amsterdam, NL – Vondelkerk

11/17 Luxembourg, LU – Sonic Visions Festival

11/18 Hamburg, DE – Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2

11/20 Brussels, BE – Botanique Rotunde