One month after signing to Jagjaguwar and releasing new single “Doomed,” Los Angeles singer-songwriter Moses Sumney has announced plans for his first full-length LP Aromanticism, due out September 22.
Sumney himself describes the record as an opportunity to “have a moment with yourself, for yourself.”
The LP will also include new versions of previously-released singles, including “Lonely World” and “Plastic”.
Accompanying the announcement of Aromanticism is a chilling live-performance video of Sumney’s “Doomed,” recorded at St. Stephens Uniting Church in Sydney, Australia.
Check out the video below, as well as the album’s tracklist and Sumney’s upcoming tour dates.
Tracklist:
1. Man On The Moon (Reprise)
2. Don’t Bother Calling
3. Plastic
4. Quarrel
5. Stoicism
6. Lonely World
7. Make Out In My Car
8. The Cocoon-Eyed Baby
9. Doomed
10. Indulge Me
11. Self-Help Tape
2017 Tour Dates:
07/23 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Fest
08/11 Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
09/02 Dorset, UK – End of the Road Festival
09/22 San Diego, CA – Irenic
09/24 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
09/26 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
09/28 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
09/29 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
09/30 Vancouver, BC – St. James Hall
10/03 Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse
10/04 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk
10/05 Toronto, ON – Mod Club
10/09 Cambridge, MA – Sinclair
10/11 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
10/14 Asheville, NC – Mothlight
10/15 Atlanta, GA – Afropunk Festival
10/17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/18 Austin, TX – Parish
10/25 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
10/30 Brighton, UK – Komedia
10/31 London, UK – Islington Town Hall
11/02 Paris, FR – Pitchfork Paris Music Festival
11/03 Bruges, BE – Cactus Club
11/05 Eindhoven, NL – So What’s Next?
11/07 Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche
11/08 Prague, CZ – Meetfactory
11/09 Munich, DE – Ampere
11/12 Berlin, DE – Berghain Kantine
11/14 Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega
11/16 Amsterdam, NL – Vondelkerk
11/17 Luxembourg, LU – Sonic Visions Festival
11/18 Hamburg, DE – Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2
11/20 Brussels, BE – Botanique Rotunde