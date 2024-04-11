Eric Church’s Former Backup Singer Joanna Cotten To Light up the Stage at His Nashville Bar

Backup singer Joanna “Jojo” Cotten and country star Eric Church didn’t quite reunite for a duet at his bar Chief’s On Broadway, but the fan-favorite singer will return to the bar for a performance soon.

Cotten was a powerhouse backup vocalist for Church for quite a few years, and her vocals have been featured on all of his records since Chief. She is also beloved for her incredible live performances with Church, oftentimes outshining the “Man Made A Bar” singer/songwriter.

Back in 2022, Cotten announced that should would be leaving Church’s band to focus her efforts on her solo career.

“I want to let you all know that I made the decision to take some time off after the ‘Gather Again Tour’ to focus on writing some new songs and have a time of rest and recovery,” Cotten said in a statement. “It was my intention to return, but God has other plans.”

Yesterday, the Chief’s On Broadway Facebook account announced that the vocalist would be returning to Church’s bar for three different shows on May 16, June 6, and June 9. Fans have been voicing their support in the comments, and many are excited to hear what new material Cotten will bring to the stage.

Chief’s On Broadway Has Become Infamous Recently

And not for a great reason, either. Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested last weekend after allegedly throwing a chair near two police officers from the sixth-story rooftop of Chief’s On Broadway. Wallen is facing three different felony counts for the stunt, including reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges.

Since the incident, Chief’s On Broadway has approached the incident playfully. An updated sign in front of the bar reads “Our pigs fly. Our chairs don’t.” Hopefully, the bar’s second weekend in action won’t have similar incidents.

Photo courtesy of Joanna Cotten’s Facebook page

