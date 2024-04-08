Charles Wesley Godwin Loses Power During Fest: Here’s What He Did Next

Country-folk artist Charles Wesley Godwin was set for a perfectly normal performance at Tortuga Music Festival last weekend. Unfortunately, music festivals are rarely ever predictable. During his set at the Fort Lauderdale fest on Sunday, the power was abruptly cut off. And instead of simply waiting for the production team to fix the problem, Godwin took matters into his own hands.

The “Family Ties” singer jumped from the stage with his acoustic guitar and gave the people what they wanted. He positioned himself next to the guard rail and began to sing an unplugged, much more intimate performance than was originally planned. Some festivalgoers in the audience shouted “shut up so he can sing” to draw attention to Godwin.

It’s a real testament to Godwin’s musical talent, as well as his ability to sing pretty dang loudly. It’s clear the singer/songwriter cares quite a bit about his fans, many of whom waited hours to see him perform.

Godwin performed the song “Jesse” for the crowd, though many couldn’t help but sing along, unfortunately drowning him out.

Charles Wesley Godwin’s Rise to the Top

Godwin’s not only good at giving impromptu unplugged sets at music festivals. He’s also made a name for himself in the world of country and folk music for hits like “Cue Country Roads” and “Dance In Rain”.

Known for his booming vocal prowess and authentic storytelling ability, Godwin has attracted the attention of new fans around the country; and he’s not stopping there. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter has kicked off an extensive North American tour this year, which included the Tortuga Music Festival debacle.

Photo courtesy of Charles Wesley Godwin on Facebook

