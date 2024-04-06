“I Ain’t Only Country Folks”: ‘The Voice’ Star Ruby Leigh Connects With Art Rock Band Palaye Royale

Just because she’s a little bit country doesn’t mean she’s not a little bit rock and roll, too. Country singer/songwriter Ruby Leigh took to Instagram today to give a shoutout to her sister Sandra for introducing her to Palaye Royale’s music after attending one of the band’s concerts. Leigh was able to meet the band backstage and filmed a quick meet-and-greet with the lead singer Remington Leith.

“[…] The vocal talent he possesses is insane,” Leigh said in the post. “You don’t want to miss their show.”

The post shows snapshots and footage of the concert, plus a screenshot showing that the lead singer had followed her on Instagram.

Ruby Leigh’s Humble Beginnings and Future in Country

While she’s a fan of rock music, Leigh has made a name for herself as the runner-up winner of The Voice on season 24 through her unique country sound. Since last year’s win, the teenage singer/songwriter from a town of only 68 people in Missouri has kicked off her career.

During last year’s finale, Leigh performed a gorgeous rendition of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart” that caught the attention of judge John Legend, who was the first to turn his chair.

“I’ve truly never heard anything like what you just did,” Legend said during the finale.

Leigh went on to join Reba McEntire’s team on the show until the very end.

Ruby Leigh began experimenting with music when she was only nine years old. Through years of support from her family, she played quite a few local gigs in her small hometown before making it big on The Voice.

Will there be a rock album in Leigh’s future? We’re looking forward to finding out!

Photo courtesy of Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

