Carter Faith Blossoms on Latest Single, “Late Bloomer”

You ain’t fitting in with girls your age / At twenty-something, I still feel that way, Carter Faith sings in her latest release “Late Bloomer.” In this stunner of a single, Faith reckons with feeling like you’re late to the party. The singer-songwriter gives assurance to anyone who feels the same, singing You’re tougher, and you’re softer, and you’re cooler / Late bloomer.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 4 Questions with Carter Faith About Her Powerful “Man” Music Video]

“I am so excited for ‘Late Bloomer’ to finally be out in the world,” Faith tells American Songwriter. “This is a song that, as a songwriter, I’ve sat with and grown attached to. To me, this song almost has a heartbeat and because of that it has grown with me even since I wrote it 2 years ago. It is one of those songs that I will always resonate with and will always come back to.”

Written with Margaret Valentine, Lauren Hungate, and Tofer Brown, Faith takes the listeners through growing up and finding her feet. Like any of Faith’s music, there is a tenderness to this song. Her acrobatic and emotionally-ridden vocals take center stage in this track, flexing Faith’s ability to not only tell a story with her songwriting but allow the listener to have a visceral reaction to it.

You learn to have some real thick skin

Them takin’ digs’ll makе you dig your heels in

It’s probably why I cheer for and feel for the loser

‘Cause wе were some late bloomers

“There have been countless times in my life where I have felt like a late bloomer, and I have no doubt there will be more, but writing this song served as a reminder that some of the most beautiful things are worth the wait,” Faith shared in a press release.

“Late Bloomer” follows the release of a duet with Sam Williams, “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own,” and solo efforts “Tiffany Blue” and “Man.” Check out Faith’s latest release, below.

(Photo by: Alexa King Stone)