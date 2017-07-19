Amber Cross has quite the rolodex. For her forthcoming album Savage on the Downhill, the northern California (by way of Maine) roots songwriter called upon several Americana luminaries to lend their hands to an already impressive collection of folk songs that recall storytellers like Woody Guthrie and Lucinda Williams. Appropriately, frequent Williams collaborator Gurf Morlix lends his songwriting duties, while living bluegrass legend Tim O’Brien contributes fiddle.

Canadian musician Ray Bonneville, whom Cross first met through attending the Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, produced the album, his blues sensibilities and friendship with Morlix making him the perfect collaborator for the project.