Earlier this summer, Nashville-based duo Wild Ponies — made up of husband-and-wife Doug and Telisha Williams — announced a new album, Galax, slated for an August 25 release. The album is named for their hometown of Galax, Virginia, and was recorded there in a small shed on Doug’s family farm, with musicians and collaborators like Neilson Hubbard, Fats Kaplin, Will Kimbrough, and Audrey Spillman.

The duo just shared a new video from the album, a clip featuring the quiet, wistful track “Hearts and Bones.” The intimate clip mirrors the hushed track, which was recorded on a warm summer night on Williams’ farm.

“‘Hearts and Bones’ is the last song we recorded,” Williams says. “Wine, candles, and conversation hung in the humid air, and it was time to lay down the last track. It was still too warm to shut up the shed, so we left the doors on both sides wide open and lit candles in mason jars all around the circle, and hit record. You can hear a lot of the night sounds on the record –- crickets, tin roof popping in the dissipating heat.”

Watch the video for “Hearts and Bones” below.

