Two years after leaving roots outfit Old Crow Medicine Show, Louisiana native Gill Landry returns this fall with his fourth solo studio album Love Rides A Dark Horse.

Out October 16 through ATO Records, Love Rides A Dark Horse finds Landry exploring a more stripped-down, country-leaning sound in songs that grapple with the pain of past romance.

“Is it worth searching for meaning in something that’s become meaningless?” Landry muses of the album. “When I wrote these songs, I was wondering if there is any true meaning to be found in examining dead relationships.”

In advance of the forthcoming release, Landry has shared “Berlin,” a plaintive duet blending Landry’s rich, world-weary vocals with the ethereal croon of First Aid Kit’s Klara Söderberg. Along with Söderberg, the album features guest appearances from Karen Elson, Odessa, Ross Holmes, Skylar Wilson, and Logan Matheny.

Of the track, Landry questions, “Is it true to life or is the meaning we draw from our past just based on sentimental, wounded narratives we tell ourselves to just keep going? It often seems so. Mending the fragile ego ship. Why not sink it? That’s roughly themed in various ways through the album, including the song at hand, ‘Berlin.’”

He continues, “Stories. When life becomes more like theater built on narratives that have become useless to us. I’ve been trying to identify and slaughter the mazes of problems I’ve created through life from being trapped in dead narratives that I created from half truths and various invasive social bias. Fictions that I’ve been using to mend the wounded ego in search of the ‘sanity’ required to get on in this beautiful madhouse. In a few words, ‘just let it go.’ I chose old footage for the video to depersonalize the lyrics a bit in hopes of painting a larger scene related to the question regarding all of our interpersonal relationships.”

Landry is set to hit the road this fall in support of Americana artists Valerie June and Ian Felice, starting with a September 14 performance in Nashville. Watch the video for “Berlin,” and check out the album’s cover art, tracklist and his upcoming tour dates below.

Tracklist

1 Denver Girls

2 Bird In A Cage

3 Berlin

4 Broken Hearts & Things We’ll Never Know

5 The One Who Won The War

6 The Only Game In Town

7 Scripted Love

8 The Women You Are

9 The Real Deal Died

Tour Dates

September 14 – Nashville, TN – High Watt *

October 2 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall (stage 2)

November 22 – Manchester, UK – Night & Day **

November 23 – Edinburgh, UK – The Voodoo Room **

November 24 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Live Theatre **

November 26 – Nottingham, UK – The Maze **

November 27 – London, UK – The Borderline **

November 30 – Escondido, CA – California Center for the Arts ^

December 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Globe ^

December 2 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theatre ^

December 3 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre ^

December 4 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore ^

December 5 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows ^

December 7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox ^

December 8 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater ^

December 9 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater ^

* Americanafest

** w/ Ian Felice

^ w/ Valerie June