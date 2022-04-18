First David Bowie Documentary Approved & Coming to HBO

David Bowie’s estate approved the first documentary of the late artist, entitled Moonage Daydream after a track on his 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. This marks the first estate-approved feature film since the artist passed in 2016. The film was picked up by Neon, HBO, and Universal. The film will provide a non-fiction feature of the artist’s life and career.

Announced originally in November of last year, Universal will release the movie internationally, while HBO will retain the cable and streaming rights to the documentary. While an official release date has not yet been announced, the film will have a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

The film will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Brett Morgan, known for his efforts on Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. According to the film description, the documentary will offer a cinematic view that “explores Bowie’s creative, musical, and spiritual journey.” Now that the estate has officially sanctioned the documentary, Morgen has been granted access to Bowie’s personal archives to prepare the material.

“Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, the film is guided by Bowie’s narration and is the first film to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate,” the estate stated in a statement.

The film will feature 48 musical tracks, comprising original studio recordings. The team behind the anticipated film also worked with Bowie during his lifetime, including music producer Tony Visconti, sound mixer Paul Massey, and David Giammarco with John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone heading sound design for the movie.

Executive producers on the project include Hartwig Masuch, Kathy Rivkin-Daum, and Justus Haerder for BMG. Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, and Ryan Kroft serve as executive producers for Live Nation Productions. Bill Zysblat, Tom Cyrana, Aisha Cohen, and Eileen D’Arcy are executive producers from RZO. BMG and Live Nations Productions provided financing for the film.

