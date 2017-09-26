Home Features Photo Galleries In Photos: Pilgrimage Festival 2017, Day 1 (Featuring The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr. and More) In Photos: Pilgrimage Festival 2017, Day 1 (Featuring The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr. and More) Written By American Songwriter // September 26, 2017 The Avett Brothers performing at Pilgrimage Festival on Saturday September 23. All photos by Annelise LougheadAnnelise LougheadThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersThe Avett BrothersWalk The MoonWalk The MoonWalk The MoonWalk The MoonWalk The MoonWalk The MoonWalk The MoonGary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. Better Than EzraBetter Than EzraBetter Than EzraBetter Than EzraBetter Than EzraBetter Than EzraBetter Than EzraColter WallColter WallSinclairJillian JaquelineJillian JaquelineJillian Jaqueline Get your Free Membership Exclusive online only content Pieces from new and archived print editions Premium Songwriter U articles SIGN UP Comments comments