Gallery: Lainey Wilson’s Biggest Moments of 2023—CMA Entertainer of the Year, Headlining Tour, and More!

Many country artists had a good run in 2023, but few can boast the kind of year that Lainey Wilson has enjoyed. Her star exploded in a way that happens only once in a generation. Wilson is the it-girl in country music from her countless awards to her lauded performances. While we wait to see what 2024 has in store for her, let’s look back at her biggest moments of this year, below.

Wilson kicked off 2023 with her highly anticipated Country With a Flare Tour. The trek saw her bring her unique brand of Bell Bottom Country with her powerful vocals and honed stage presence.

Wilson was no stranger to the awards circuit this year. She came out as a big winner at almost every major award show in the country music space. Her duet with HARDY, “wait in the truck” was clearly loved by Wilson’s peers, given how many times she and HARDY accepted an award for the emotional ballad. Elsewhere she earned lauds alongside Jelly Roll for their rendition of “Save Me” and took home trophies for her solo efforts.

On top of her awards, Wilson made a strong impact while performing at award shows. One standout moment was her collaborative performance with several female country heavyweights and Alanis Morissette at the CMT Music Awards.

The pièce de résistance in Wilson’s year was being named the CMA Entertainer of the Year. Only the best and brightest country stars are included in those ranks. Her emotional acceptance speech was evidence enough of how much this award meant to her.

We would be shocked if Wilson didn’t continue to wow us next year. But, she can rest easy in the fact that her 2023 has been bar none.

